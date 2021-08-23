Cancel
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Set – Story Introduction

Cover picture for the articleNext months, fans of the Dragon Ball series will be able to rediscover the story of Dragon Ball Z in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Set. Bandai-Namco have shared a brand new trailer for the game, showcasing the various story arcs you will be able to relive.

