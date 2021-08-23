Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Set – Story Introduction

He’s big. He’s bad. He’s blonde…well, greenish blonde. He’s the battling bruiser, the titanic terror, the sinister Super Saiyan, the legendary – okay, you get the idea. He’s Broly, a uniquely powerful Saiyan warrior with his own transformation and a blood feud with series star Goku, and he’s easily the most notorious villain to come out of the original 13 Dragon Ball Z movies produced between 1989 and 1995. Created by series writer Takao Koyama, Broly debuted in the film known in the English-speaking world as Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan in 1993. It was the longest of the Dragon Ball films at that time, a distinction currently held by Dragon Ball Super: Broly, the latest film in the franchise and a reboot designed to fit Broly’s character into the series’ continuity (the original film, like all of the original 13, was set outside it). These two movies are among the most popular with Dragon Ball fans, with the latest Broly movie taking in record box office and garnering critical acclaim.