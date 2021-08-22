Cancel
Mariners avoid sweep with extra-inning win over Astros

By Field Level Media
Reuters
 5 days ago
EditorsNote: Sewald’s record corrected in graph 3

Kyle Seager bashed a three-run home run in the top of the 11th inning as the Seattle Mariners averted a series sweep with a 6-3 come-from-behind win over the Houston Astros on Sunday.

Seager belted a 446-foot shot into the seats behind the home bullpen in right-center field off Astros reliever Ryne Stanek (1-3) to provide the Mariners some needed insurance. His 29th home run followed an RBI single from Ty France that gave the Mariners their first lead at 3-2.

Paul Sewald (8-3) enabled Seattle to survive the 10th by striking out the side after the Astros loaded the bases with no outs. He stranded pinch-runner Lance McCullers Jr., who represented the winning run, at third base with strikeouts of Carlos Correa, Jason Castro and Yuli Gurriel.

Trailing 2-0, Seattle fashioned a comeback against a pair of high-leverage relievers starting with a two-out rally in the eighth. Pinch-hitter Jake Bauers and shortstop J.P. Crawford stroked back-to-back doubles off Astros right-hander Kendall Graveman, who preserved the lead with a strikeout of Mitch Haniger. But France pulled Seattle even on the second pitch of the ninth, drilling a fastball from Astros closer Ryan Pressly 423 feet to center field for his 15th home run.

Astros starter Framber Valdez allowed three singles over seven scoreless innings and just one base runner to reach scoring position. He capped his sterling outing by getting Luis Torrens to line into an inning-ending double play in the seventh, with Gurriel snaring the line drive and tapping first base before Abraham Toro, who singled with one out, could return safely.

Valdez recorded six strikeouts and issued just one walk.

The Astros tallied 27 runs over the first two games of the series but Mariners left-hander Tyler Anderson kept them in check in the finale, allowing two runs on eight hits over 51/3 innings.

Yordan Alvarez blasted his 25th homer leading off the second for a career-high third consecutive game with a home run. Gurriel followed with a single to right and scored three batters later when Taylor Jones bounced a double past Seager at third and down the line in left.

--Field Level Media

