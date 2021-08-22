Cancel
Kolten Wong lifts Brewers to series win over Nationals

By Field Level Media
Kolten Wong homered, tripled and drove in three runs as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the visiting Washington Nationals 7-3 in the rubber match of a three-game series on Sunday.

Lorenzo Cain added a two-run home run for the Brewers, who have won 10 of their last 13 games.

Former Nationals pitcher Hunter Strickland (2-1) struck out two batters in two-thirds of an inning for the victory.

The Brewers used five bullpen arms in relief of starter Adrian Houser, including Josh Hader, who retired Juan Soto with two runners on in the ninth inning for his 26th save.

Carter Kieboom crushed a solo homer in the ninth inning for Washington, whose five hurlers threw 190 pitches and issued 11 walks.

Wong belted a leadoff homer in the bottom of the first before the Nationals pulled even in the third.

Riley Adams was hit by a pitch to begin the inning and moved to third on Lane Thomas’ two-out single off Houser. Adams scored on Thomas’ stolen base when catcher Manny Pina’s throw got away from Wong at second.

Thomas had three hits and reached base four times for Washington. He is 9-for-15 with five walks in his first six games with the Nationals since being recalled from Triple-A Rochester.

Houser returned from the COVID-19 injured list and allowed one unearned run on three hits in 3 1/3 innings in his first start since Aug. 3. He walked two and struck out two.

Milwaukee moved ahead with two runs in the fourth off 31-year-old rookie Sean Nolin (0-2), who recorded two quick outs before walking the next two batters. Wong followed with a two-run triple down the right field line.

Nolin gave up three runs on six hits over four innings. He walked three and struck out five in his second start this season.

Milwaukee added to its lead against Gabe Klobosits during a sloppy sixth inning, scoring two runs on three walks, one error and a hit batter. Cain capped the Brewers’ scoring with his two-run shot in the seventh.

Washington scored two runs in the ninth but lost its second straight following a three-game winning streak.

Milwaukee second baseman Eduardo Escobar exited the game with a right hamstring injury after running to first base in the sixth inning.

--Field Level Media

