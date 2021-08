Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker is back in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against right-hander Bryse Wilson and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Walker was held out of Tuesday's lineup but made an appearance as a pinch-hitter. The benching may have been punishment for a lack of hustle during Monday's game, per comments from Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo. Either way, Walker is back on first base and batting cleanup for Wednesday's matchup. Pavin Smith is shifting to right field and hitting third while Josh Rojas moves to shortstop in place of an idle Nick Ahmed.