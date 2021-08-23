Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bergen County, NJ

Flood Warning issued for Bergen, Essex, Hudson by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-23 04:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 05:51:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Bergen; Essex; Hudson The National Weather Service in Upton has extended the * Flood Warning for Urban area and small stream in Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Northern Essex County in northeastern New Jersey Hudson County in northeastern New Jersey Passaic County in northeastern New Jersey Bronx County in southeastern New York New York (Manhattan) County in southeastern New York Southeastern Orange County in southeastern New York Queens County in southeastern New York Rockland County in southeastern New York Southern Westchester County in southeastern New York * Until 730 AM EDT. * At 515 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated moderate to locally heavy rain moving across the region. Gauges on some rivers and streams are continuing to rise with some exceeding their flood stage. There remains areas of residual flooding from earlier heavy rain and associated runoff. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen with locally higher amounts from earlier heavy rain. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Yonkers, Paterson, New Rochelle, Passaic, White Plains, Wayne, Mott Haven, Bloomfield, East Tremont, Hackensack, New City, Port Chester, Bergenfield, Paramus, West Milford, Ridgewood, Lyndhurst, Monsey, Rutherford and Nanuet. Additional rainfall amounts up to near 1 inch are possible in the warned area.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bergen County, NJ
City
Lyndhurst, NJ
State
New Jersey State
City
Paramus, NJ
City
Passaic, NJ
City
West Milford, NJ
City
Paterson, NJ
City
Ridgewood, NJ
City
Hackensack, NJ
County
Essex County, NJ
County
Hudson County, NJ
City
Bergenfield, NJ
City
Rutherford, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York New York#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Doppler#Monsey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsABC News

DA won't challenge release as RFK killer Sirhan seeks parole

SAN DIEGO -- Sirhan Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing Friday for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, and for the first time no prosecutor will be there to argue he should be kept behind bars. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, a former police officer...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court blocks Biden's eviction moratorium

A divided Supreme Court on Thursday blocked an eviction freeze put in place by the Biden administration to shield cash-strapped tenants from the coronavirus pandemic. In a ruling that appeared to break along familiar ideological lines, the conservative-majority court lifted the stay on a federal judge’s order which found the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) eviction moratorium unlawful.
POTUSNBC News

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over riot

WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot sued former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups Thursday, accusing them of having intentionally sent a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election. The...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy