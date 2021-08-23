Cancel
'True Things': Ruth Wilson Asks A Dangerous Question In The First Clip Of Venice Film Festival Drama

Cover picture for the articleEXCLUSIVE: Here’s an intriguing first look at Ruth Wilson (The Affair) and Tom Burke (The Souvenir) in Harry Wootliff’s Venice-bound feature drama True Things. Wilson plays a young woman living on the fringes of society who becomes intoxicated by a stranger who overwhelms her quiet life. Above is also a new still from the Brit movie, which will unspool next month on the Lido in the Horizons strand.

