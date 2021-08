Spain assists with concern about the rupture of relations of two of its strategic partners in North Africa, Algeria and Morocco, just now that it has recomposed its relations with Rabat. The Algerians have decided to take another step in the historic confrontation between the two countries by the hegemony of the region and the territorial conflict of Sahara. But Spain continues to need both for the control of immigration and terrorism and terrorism, and to preserve their economic interests. Our country is the second foreign investor in Morocco and Algeria is the main gas supplier in Spain.