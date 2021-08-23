European stocks climb after bruising week

* Philippines, Indonesia edge lower in thin trade * Singapore stocks hit their lowest in over 3 months * Thai stocks up for 6th day as COVID-19 restrictions ease * Most regional currencies strengthen against U.S. dollar By Arundhati Dutta Aug 27 (Reuters) - Singapore stocks dropped 1% on Friday as investors cut exposure to riskier assets over concerns of a shift in the U.S. Federal Reserve's pandemic-era accommodative stance and fears of geopolitical instability. Other emerging Asian markets were mixed in a low-volume trade after rallying for most of the week, as investors weighed indications from Fed officials that the central bank may begin paring bond purchases soon. "Markets reckoned they might have been too hasty in brushing aside the Fed's Jackson Hole Economic Symposium as a non-event," DBS analysts said in a note. A dovish tone from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell could counter worries about economic damage from the Delta coronavirus variant and fears about political fallout from a bomb attack in Kabul, possibly spurring bids in riskier currencies against the dollar. An Islamic State suicide bomber killed 85 people, including 13 U.S. soldiers outside the gates of Kabul airport on Thursday. U.S. forces are currently bracing for more attacks. Stocks in Singapore hit their lowest in more than three months. "The 'taper tantrum' syndrome fear has resurfaced, and plus, we head into the weekend with geopolitical risk on the rise in the Middle East," said Kelvin Wong, an analyst at CMC Markets, referring to Singapore equities. Stocks in Taiwan extended gains to a fifth session, helped by a bounce in semiconductor shares worldwide. Last week, the government urged state-run banks to buy stocks to soften the tumble. Currencies in emerging markets strengthened against the dollar, with the Indonesian rupiah being an outlier. The Philippine peso weakened as much as 0.3%, before clawing back later in the day. The peso's lacklustre open was in reaction to comments from authorities suggesting that the Philippines would take longer than expected to emerge from the subdued economic activity, according to Nicholas Mapa, a senior economist at ING. Local media here reported that Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua forecast the Philippines could return to pre-COVID GDP levels by as late as 2023. "Sentiment is shifting quickly and affecting foreign buying and selling in the local equity market," Mapa said. Thai stocks extended gains to a sixth day and hit their highest in two months after the country said it would ease some COVID-19 restrictions. Malaysia stocks climbed for a sixth session and the ringgit strengthened as worries over political instability continued to fade after the appointment of the country's new prime minister last Saturday. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are down 4.3 basis points at 4.681% ** Singapore's 5-year benchmark yield is up 1 basis point at 0.831% ** Thailand's 10-year government bond yields are down 1.5 basis points at 1.62% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0716 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % DAILY YTD % % Japan +0.07 -6.14 -0.36 0.72 China.