With Chelsea apparently focused on bringing Atlético Madrid’s Saúl Ñiguez to Stamford Bridge, the fates of other midfielders on the fringes of the first-team might be sealed. One of those is of course Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who spent last season on loan at Fulham and is now garnering some interest from Rome, and this time from the red side, as per a report from Corriere dello Sport.