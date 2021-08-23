Cancel
Signal from fat cells associated with heart

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], August 23 (ANI): A stress signal received by the heart from fat could help protect against cardiac damage induced by obesity, a new study led by the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center researchers suggests. The finding, published online in Cell Metabolism, could help explain the "obesity paradox,"...

Obesity
Health
Diseases & Treatments
Heart Disease
Sending Out an SOS to Protect the Heart

Newswise — DALLAS – A stress signal received by the heart from fat could help protect against cardiac damage induced by obesity, a new study led by UT Southwestern researchers suggests. The finding, published online in Cell Metabolism, could help explain the “obesity paradox,” a phenomenon in which obese individuals have better short- and medium-term cardiovascular disease prognoses compared with those who are lean, but with ultimately worse long-term outcomes.
Diseases & Treatmentsbioworld.com

Stressed fat cells send mitochondria to teach heart cells self-defense

In Cell Metabolism, researchers working at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center reported that when fat cells (adipocytes) are chronically stressed, as is characteristic of obesity, they can release small vesicle exosomes that are respiration-competent and essentially portions of mitochondria. Animal experiments indicated these adipocyte-derived mitochondrial exosomes could circulate...
Study: High-fat diet causes gut changes that increase heart disease risk

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- That a high-fat diet increases a person's risk for heart disease has long been known, but researchers now think they understand the process behind this link. A high-fat diet disrupts the biology of the gut's inner lining and the bacteria that help break down food, producing a substance that, while involved in the digestive process, may contribute to the development of heart disease, a study published Thursday by the journal Science found.
Clonally expanded, GPR15-expressing pathogenic effector T2 cells are associated with eosinophilic esophagitis

You are currently viewing the abstract. Eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) is an allergic disorder characterized by the recruitment of eosinophils to the esophagus, resulting in chronic inflammation. We sought to understand the cellular populations present in tissue biopsies of patients with EoE and to determine how these populations are altered between active disease and remission. To this end, we analyzed cells obtained from esophageal biopsies, duodenal biopsies, and peripheral blood of patients with EoE diagnosed with active disease or remission with single-cell RNA and T cell receptor (TCR) sequencing. Pathogenic effector TH2 (peTH2) cells present in the esophageal biopsies of patients with active disease expressed distinct gene signatures associated with the synthesis of eicosanoids. The esophageal tissue–resident peTH2 population also exhibited clonal expansion, suggesting antigen-specific activation. Peripheral CRTH2+CD161− and CRTH2+CD161+ memory CD4+ T cells were enriched for either a conventional TH2 phenotype or a peTH2 phenotype, respectively. These cells also exhibited substantial clonal expansion and convergence of TCR sequences, suggesting that they are expanded in response to a defined set of antigens. The esophagus-homing receptor GPR15 was up-regulated by peripheral peTH2 clonotypes that were also detected in the esophagus. Finally, GPR15+ peTH2 cells were enriched among milk-reactive CD4+ T cells in patients with milk-triggered disease, suggesting that these cells are an expanded, food antigen–specific population with enhanced esophagus homing potential.
Nanoparticles could act as heart attack ‘warning signal’

A new imaging technique uses light, sound, and nanoparticles to detect plaques that cause strokes and heart attacks. If heart attacks blared a warning signal, patients would have a better chance of avoiding them. That’s the idea behind the new imaging technique. “We shine light into an artery where we’ve...
Study finds targeting mitochondria shows promise in treating obesity

A team of University of California, Irvine, scientists have discovered a novel pharmacological approach to attenuate the mitochondrial dysfunction that drives diet-induced obesity. The results of their study were published recently in the journal, EMBO Molecular Medicine. Consuming a high-fat diet can lead to obesity and metabolic disorders such as...
Fructose contributes to obesity by changing cells

Eating fructose appears to alter cells in the digestive tract in a way that enables them to take in more nutrients, according to a preclinical study from investigators at Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian. These changes could help explain the well-known link between rising fructose consumption around the world and increased rates of obesity and certain cancers.
Lowering cholesterol protects your heart and brain, regardless of your age

High or abnormal cholesterol levels, inflammation, and endothelial dysfunction play a key role in atherosclerosis and plaque buildup, the most common cause of heart attacks and strokes. (Endothelial dysfunction refers to impaired functioning of the inner lining of blood vessels on the heart’s surface. It results in these vessels inappropriately narrowing instead of widening, which limits blood flow.) There are many different types of cholesterol, including high density lipoprotein (HDL, or good, cholesterol); triglycerides (a byproduct of excess calories consumed, which are stored as fat); and low-density lipoprotein (LDL, or bad cholesterol).
Why a high-fat diet is bad to your heart health

In a new study from Vanderbilt University, researchers found a high-fat diet disrupts the biology of the gut’s inner lining and its microbial communities. It also promotes the production of a metabolite that can contribute to heart disease. The findings support a key role for the intestines and gut microbiota...
Kaempferol cuts inflammation and weight gain in mouse model of obesity

New research shows that the flavonoid kaempferol boosted intestinal health, prevented detrimental microbiome shifts and cut weight gain for mice fed a high fat diet. The new research was published in the Journal of Nutritional Biochemistry​. The research was the work of a team of researchers from two institutions, one Beijing and the other in Tokyo.
Obstructive Sleep Apnea is Common in Kids and may Impact Blood Pressure, Heart Health

Obstructive sleep apnea, a form of sleep-disordered breathing, is common in children and adolescents and may be associated with elevated blood pressure and changes in heart structure, according to a new scientific statement from the American Heart Association, published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association. A scientific statement is an expert analysis of current research and may inform future guidelines.
This Little-Known Mineral Keeps Bones Strong, Controls Blood Sugar, and Lowers Diabetes Risk

A diet packed with vitamins and minerals is a major key to staying healthy, but most of us never think about an important nutrient called manganese. Benefits of manganese include improving bone health, reducing inflammation to lower the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, and balancing our blood sugar. Luckily, it’s found in many common foods and supplements that can do wonders for our body!
Eating meat still associated with heart disease

There is little debate in the scientific community whether eating mammal meat (beef, pork, lamb) regularly is associated with increased risk for heart disease. An analysis of several studies covering more than 1.4 million people, who were followed for 30 years or more, found that for each 1.75 ounces of:
Spleen-heart connection in cardiac repair explained

Washington [US], August 24 (ANI): A preclinical study led by researchers at the University of South Florida (USF Health) has analyzed the interactions of the lipid mediator sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) in the spleen and heart during the transition from acute to chronic heart failure. The study was published in the American...
Distinct DNA Signatures Linked to Heart Disease

Risk for heart disease does not look the same on the genetic level for different population groups, report an international team of researchers this month in the journal JAMA Cardiology. The study, led by Texas Biomedical Research Institute (Texas Biomed) and Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health, begins to outline gene activity patterns that could serve as early warning indicators for cardiovascular disease.
The Sheekey Science Show – restoring brain health with bacteria

Click the globe for translations. The Sheekey Science Show explains how the relationship between your gut and your brain can improve your lifespan and healthspan from top to toe. You are probably aware that we carry a variety of microorganisms (bacteria, fungi, viruses) within our bodies, most notably in our...
Are all saturated fats equally bad for the heart?

In a new study from the University of Oxford, researchers examined more than 100,000 individuals and found a potential link between eating saturated fat from meat and developing heart disease. They found that saturated fat from meat may be linked to a higher risk than other food sources. Heart disease...
Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

