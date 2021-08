Mexico’s lumbering state-owned oil company has had a difficult summer. First, Petroleos Mexicanos had to put out a gas-induced blaze that literally set alight the waters of the Gulf. Then its already floundering bonds were downgraded deeper into junk territory by Moody’s Investor Service, which cited the company’s increasing business risk as it struggled under a $115 billion mountain of debt, the highest of any major oil company. Finally, on Sunday, Pemex suffered one of the worst offshore platform accidents of the year, resulting in five deaths and cutting output by a quarter.