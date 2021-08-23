From kindergartner to principal, Bains Lower principal leading school third year
Bains Lower Elementary School opened its doors three decades ago and Torrence Williams, a 5-year-old from the Hardwood community, was one of the first kindergartners to walk its halls. On the first day of the 2020-21 school year, unprecedented public health challenges remain, but Williams walked the halls again, ready to meet the challenges and changes as the principal of the school where he got his start as a child.www.theadvocate.com
