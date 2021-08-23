Wargotz named to lead Task Force to Study the Maryland Orphans' Courts

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Multiple members of Governor Larry Hogan’s staff have tested positive for COVID-19, according to sources. Sources said that proper protocols have been followed and contact tracing is now underway. It is said that both Hogan and Rutherford received COVID tests — which came back negative. “While we cannot disclose any personal health information, COVID-19 positive cases have affected multiple members of the governor’s staff. All testing, notification, and quarantining protocols have been followed, in accordance with CDC guidance, and contact tracing is underway. Out of an abundance of caution, both the governor and lieutenant governor received COVID tests, which came back negative. All members of the governor’s staff are fully vaccinated,” said Kata Hall, spokesperson for Hogan.