Wargotz named to lead Task Force to Study the Maryland Orphans' Courts

By ANGELA PRICE aprice@chespub.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCENTREVILLE — Queen Anne’s County Judge of Orphans’ Court Eric S. Wargotz, M.D., of Grasonville has been appointed a member and the chairman of the Task Force to Study the Maryland Orphans’ Courts by Gov. Larry Hogan. “Thank you for making this strong personal and professional commitment to serve the...

