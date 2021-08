With the recent news that Jamorko Pickett got an Exhibit 10 contract from the Detroit Pistons, it is a good time to take a deep dive into his game and examine why the team wants to invest in him and try to bring him to the Cruise for this upcoming G-League season. So far, he is the only undrafted player from the Summer League roster to receive an offer, which indicates the Pistons have real interest in developing him.