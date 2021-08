Q: Yujie, I am glad you are here today for the interview. As a Visual designer, can you tell us why are you interested in the combination of fine arts and AR technology?. A: I earned my master’s degree in Fine Arts – Design and Technology at Parsons School of Design. The reason why I want to focus on the combination of visual design and technology is because I do not want to limit myself with traditional graphic design and hope to gain a better grasp of design skills. On the other hand, AR technology can be a powerful visual tool for storytelling. It is not only educating and inspiring people but also changing how people experience the world around them.