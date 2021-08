A trio of Malaysian semiconductor manufacturers (Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors NV and STMicroelectronics NV) have been hit hard by the surging COVID cases in the region - jeopardizing plans to lift instated lockdowns and restore full production capacity. The news, via Bloomberg is that the reported daily infection figures have pushed past 20,000 for a seven-day average, up from just over 5,000 in June - meaning that there's a cavalcade of COVID infections just waiting to hammer the semiconductor manufacturing industry a little bit more. The delta variant of COVID is a particularly egregious actor in the recent uptake in infections across the country.