Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

BMA urges safety-first approach in tackling driving licence medicals backlog

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11J2Eo_0bZwhJ3N00
The BMA has warned the backlog of applications for driving licence medicals must be tackled in a safety-first way (Rui Vieira/PA) (PA Archive)

More than 200,000 motorists are awaiting medical assessments for driving licence applications, a doctors’ union has estimated, as it warned of the potentially “grave impact” on road safety if people bypass their GPs in favour of independent practitioners.

The British Medical Association (BMA) has written to the Department of Transport calling for the Government to guarantee a “safety-first” approach when it comes to managing the backlog.

The union said the number of people waiting is growing every month and warned that avoiding the queue by going to an independent practitioner brings with it the risk that, without them having a full patient history, medical conditions could be, either intentionally or otherwise, played down.

Only an individual’s GP practices has access to a patient’s full medical record, so only they know whether or not that person is fit to drive

The BMA has written to Baroness Vere, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Transport, to voice its “concerns that this style of self-reporting is neither sensible nor safe” and to call for an approach that involves a person’s GP.

The organisation also urged the authorities to be “honest” with people about the backlog and how long it will take to be addressed.

Dr Peter Holden, BMA professional fees committee chair, said: “Across the country, thousands of drivers require medical ‘fit to drive’ sign-off in order to obtain or renew their drivers’ licence.

“We know that some of these drivers, aware of the current DVLA backlog, are bypassing the queue at their own GP practice and going to third party registered medical practitioners.

“The issue here is that only an individual’s GP practices has access to a patient’s full medical record, so only they know whether or not that person is fit to drive.

“By seeking ‘sign-off’ from an independent practitioner, who only has the patient’s word to go by, there’s a risk that medical conditions may be, either intentionally or unintendedly, understated and this has already had a grave impact on road safety.

“With this in mind, the Government must ensure that there is a process in place to involve an applicant’s GP.

“It is also important that the Government and DVLA (Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency) are honest with the public regarding just how long this backlog will take to clear so that expectations are managed, and patients do not start making multiple calls to their GP practice while they wait for medical assessments.”

A spokesperson for the DVLA said extra staff and evening shifts will help tackle the backlog.

They said: “We welcome the decision by the BMA and Royal College of GPs to review DVLA medicals after they were temporarily deprioritised during the pandemic.

“By law, all drivers must meet medical standards for fitness at all times, and there are additional checks for bus and lorry drivers.

“We have plans in place to reduce the current backlog of medical applications by bringing in additional staff and evening shifts, and are also working on additional measures to increase our surge capacity and help process applications faster.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

35K+
Followers
87K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bma#Medical Record#Driving Licence#Bma#State#Dvla#Royal College Of Gps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Related
Posted by
The Independent

Road safety at risk from HGV drivers using loophole to be declared fit to drive, doctors warn

Lorry drivers using private companies to sign them off as fit to get behind the wheel could have a "grave impact on road safety", the British Medical Association has warned.The BMA has written to the Department for Transport to say that drivers were increasingly using private providers to sign off “fit to drive” medicals because of a massive backlog with GPs.GPs normally carry out the checks, which are compulsory for new HGV licence applicants and must be renewed every five years by lorry drivers over the age of 45. Motorists driving ordinary vehicles have a responsibility to tell the...
Healthmotoringresearch.com

Doctors warn against rushing driving licence medical tests

A backlog of driving licence medical tests, combined with a drastic need for more lorry drivers, is causing doctors alarm. All new HGV driving licence applications require a medical assessment. This adds to the queue of car drivers requiring a fitness to drive certification. The British Medical Association (BMA) estimates...
Trafficgponline.com

BMA calls for change to rules around DVLA medical checks

All applications for licenses to drive a HGV or bus must be accompanied by a medical assessment, which has to be undertaken every five years after the driver reaches 45 years old. Meanwhile some individuals also require a ‘fitness to drive’ assessment to apply for, or continue to hold, their driving licence.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Worldtechstartups.com

Two new studies from Israel and the UK found that natural immunity is FAR superior and MUCH better than the artificial immunity from vaccines; vaccinated people were also 13 times as likely to be infected

In recent days, the FDA approval of Pfizer vaccines and vaccine mandates by employers and other organizations have managed to suck the oxygen out of the 24-hour news cycle. However, while vaccines and therapeutics play major roles in combating the deadly covid-19, what’s less talked about is the role of natural immunity in protecting people against the SARSCoV2 virus.
abc23.com

Health Corncern With Covid Vaccines

To get the vaccine or not to – that’s the question many families have been discussing since three pharmaceutical giants unveiled their COVID vaccinations months ago. However, it isn’t a conceivable choice for some with preexisting health issues that could cause serious harm. Mary Ferrenberg and Edith Weible both want...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

How awake prone positioning can prevent intubation in COVID-19 patients

A six country clinical study of more than 1,100 hospitalized COVID-19 patients who required high-flow nasal cannula oxygen therapy suggests that prone positioning (rotating patients with severe breathing issues so they are face down) soon after admission can significantly reduce the need for mechanical ventilation. While critical care specialists have...
Public HealthDaily Comet

Fact check: Ivermectin is not a proven treatment for COVID-19

The claim: Ivermectin is an effective treatment for COVID-19 Several states have logged 1 million coronavirus cases as the highly contagious delta variant continues to wreak havoc across the country. To slow the spread of the virus, public health officials are encouraging Americans to get vaccinated. But on social media,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy