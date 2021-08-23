Cancel
WhatsApp can finally fix its biggest flaw as major Apple and Android upgrades are planned

By Neela
gamingideology.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhatsApp has had a busy few months rolling out some changes to its hugely popular chat app. Recent updates include shareable conversations, an easier way to switch between Android and iPhone, and the launch of multi-device support that allows chats to be sent on numerous gadgets without the need for a smartphone. But it looks like the Facebook-owned company isn’t stopping there with a number of reports suggesting more changes are on the way, including one that will eventually fix a huge annoyance with this service.

