‘Demonic’ Review: Neill Blomkamp (2021) [FrightFest 2021]

Although we weren’t crazy about Neill Blomkamp’s Demonic, the South African director remains one of the more exciting talents in genre filmmaking today. Between his cult-hit feature films (particularly 2009’s breakout District 9 and 2015’s unjustly maligned cyberpunk blockbuster Chappie) and the technically impressive shorts on his Oats Studios YouTube channel, Blomkamp has repeatedly proven himself to be an innovator on the cutting edge of visual technology with a pure-hearted love of science fiction and an irrepressibly chaotic sense of (naughty, violent, populist) fun. His eye for artfully uncanny special-effects creations furthers his unifying motif of hyperreality, as his creations blend flesh with machine and realism with fantasy, the better to fully immerse us in his richly imagined worlds. That love of immersive CG has also drawn him to video games, with an open admiration for the medium still rare among filmmakers––an admiration he’s been able to act on, as just last month he announced his first professional entry into game development at newly-formed studio Gunzilla Games.