‘Demonic’ Review: Neill Blomkamp (2021) [FrightFest 2021]
Neill Blomkamp is best known for his work within the science-fiction world. His debut feature District 9 took the world by storm, even managing to get a Best Picture nomination. Blomkamp followed it up with Elysium and Chappie, and whilst neither fully captured the imagination of audiences in quite the same way, they further proved him to be a very talented filmmaker. In his latest film, Demonic, Blomkamp moves away from science-fiction as he changes focus and tackles the horror genre. Filmed in secret during the pandemic, Demonic stars Carly Pope as a young woman, handily also named Carly, who unleashes a terrifying demon as she enters the mind of her comatose serial killer mother.www.thehollywoodnews.com
