Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Demonic’ Review: Neill Blomkamp (2021) [FrightFest 2021]

By Kat Hughes
Hollywood News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeill Blomkamp is best known for his work within the science-fiction world. His debut feature District 9 took the world by storm, even managing to get a Best Picture nomination. Blomkamp followed it up with Elysium and Chappie, and whilst neither fully captured the imagination of audiences in quite the same way, they further proved him to be a very talented filmmaker. In his latest film, Demonic, Blomkamp moves away from science-fiction as he changes focus and tackles the horror genre. Filmed in secret during the pandemic, Demonic stars Carly Pope as a young woman, handily also named Carly, who unleashes a terrifying demon as she enters the mind of her comatose serial killer mother.

www.thehollywoodnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neill Blomkamp
Person
Carly Pope
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Demonic#Therapo#Sci Fi#Canadian#Signature Entertainment#Premium Digital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesMovieWeb

Ethan Hawke's Blumhouse Horror Movie The Black Phone Terrifies CinemaCon

The Black Phone is a new movie from Blumhouse, which sees Ethan Hawke reuniting with Sinister writer and director Scott Derrickson in a chilling tale based on a short story by horror author Joe Hill. Universal unveiled the trailer for the movie as part of their CinemaCon panel on Wednesday, which was introduced by Hawke, who said the movie breaks his self-imposed "no bad guys" rule. In a CinemaCon that was dominated by big franchise movies, The Black Phone stands out as something for those looking for a movie a little more low-key.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

One Of Bruce Willis’ Best Movies Is Now Streaming On Netflix

The decline of Bruce Willis has been rapid, with the former A-list star now showing up for a handful of scenes in as many VOD thrillers as possible, and he’s barely even pretending to be interested anymore. Netflix boasted half a dozen entries from his back catalogue, none of which come highly recommended from either critics or audiences, but one of his best and most underrated efforts is now available to stream on the platform.
TV & VideosPosted by
GamesRadar+

Netflix reveals first look at Benedict Cumberbatch in new Jane Campion movie

Netflix has released the first look at The Power of the Dog, the new movie from director Jane Campion. Based on the novel of the same name by Thomas Savage, it's set on a Montana cattle ranch in the '20s where a young widow (Kirsten Dunst) and her son (Kodi Smit-McPhee) come to live with her new husband, George (Jesse Plemons). However, things are complicated by the presence of George's brother Phil (Benedict Cumberbatch) and his erratic, potentially violent behavior. The new stills show Cumberbatch and Plemmons on horseback, as well as Dunst and Smit-McPhee adjusting to ranch life.
TV & Videoswhats-on-netflix.com

List of Keanu Reeves Movies on Netflix

There are 4 Keanu Reeves Movies currently on Netflix. Always Be My Maybe is currently the highest rated title on Netflix (according to IMDb) with a score of 6.8/10. Disclaimer: Data presented is for Netflix US. May not 100% reflect the full Netflix library. Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992) - Removed...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

That Time Quentin Tarantino Acted Out Gangster Scenes From His Star Trek Movie

Some experiences in life are so wild, merely speaking of their existence is a delight. Screenwriter Mark L. Smith, a writer on films such as The Revenant and The Midnight Sky, has one of those stories of his own to tell-- as his work on Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek movie left him with a lot of gems to recount. And one of them happens to be the time that Tarantino acted out gangster scenes from the script, which according to Smith, is just as fun as it sounds.
Video Gamesthefilmstage.com

Neill Blomkamp on Virtual Spaces, the Aesthetic Possibilities of Video Games, and Pivoting Genres with Demonic

Although we weren’t crazy about Neill Blomkamp’s Demonic, the South African director remains one of the more exciting talents in genre filmmaking today. Between his cult-hit feature films (particularly 2009’s breakout District 9 and 2015’s unjustly maligned cyberpunk blockbuster Chappie) and the technically impressive shorts on his Oats Studios YouTube channel, Blomkamp has repeatedly proven himself to be an innovator on the cutting edge of visual technology with a pure-hearted love of science fiction and an irrepressibly chaotic sense of (naughty, violent, populist) fun. His eye for artfully uncanny special-effects creations furthers his unifying motif of hyperreality, as his creations blend flesh with machine and realism with fantasy, the better to fully immerse us in his richly imagined worlds. That love of immersive CG has also drawn him to video games, with an open admiration for the medium still rare among filmmakers––an admiration he’s been able to act on, as just last month he announced his first professional entry into game development at newly-formed studio Gunzilla Games.
MoviesCollider

How 'The Green Knight' and 'Jungle Cruise' Demonstrate the Best & Worst of CGI

There’s nothing inherently wrong with digital effects. Films like Parasite and The Wolf of Wall Street brilliantly use cutting-edge CG wizardry to enhance the worlds their live-action characters inhabit. But there is a right and a wrong way to approach this form of visual effects and a pair of recent theatrical releases demonstrate each path CG can take. The Green Knight and Jungle Cruise show the correct and incorrect ways to merge CG with practical effects. While one film is an effective blend of the practical and the digital, the other shows what happens when you just lather the screen with CG nonsense.
MoviesGamespot

Star Stephen Lang On The Avatar 5 Script -- "I Was Weeping"

Actor Stephen Lang returns to play the villain in the upcoming Avatar movie sequels, and now he's shared a little more insight on the films. Speaking to Collider, Lang said he became overwhelmed with emotion when he finished reading the script for the final one, Avatar 5. "When I finished...
MoviesCollider

How to Watch 'Demonic': Here's Where You Can Watch Neill Blomkamp's New Sci-Fi Horror Right Now

Twelve years later, and District 9 still stands as one of the best sci-fi films ever made. Writer/director Neill Blomkamp’s oscar-nominated feature debut, produced by Peter Jackson, is a monument to visual effects production and contemporary filmmaking that few genre films have superseded in the years since its release. Blomkamp followed up District 9 with 2013’s Elysium, another science fiction commentary, this time wrapped in a live-action anime aesthetic. It’s now been six years since Chappie, Blomkamp’s third film, initially graced the silver screen, and Blomkamp has since been busy developing short films while experimenting with Oats Studios’ visual effects technology and capability. He founded Oat Studios officially in 2017 and began disseminating shorts on Youtube and Steam.
Moviesburlingtoncountytimes.com

District 9 director Neill Blomkamp had 'simmering dread' on his mind for Demonic movie

“Demonic” isn’t the comeback Neill Blomkamp had planned on, but it is the movie that the times demanded. Blomkamp, the South Africa-born and Canada-based writer and director, made a major impact in Hollywood more than a decade ago as the Academy Award-nominated co-writer and director of the darkly satirical science-fiction adventures “District 9” (2009), “Elysium” (2013) and “Chappie” (2015). All three films combined bold concepts, wildly innovative imagery and sharp social commentary.
MoviesNo Film School

Neill Blomkamp Describes His Long-Lost 'Alien' Movie to Joe Rogan

Neill Blomkamp's Alien 5 would have served as a highly anticipated direct sequel to the original franchise trilogy. Sci-fi writer/director Neill Blomkamp's long-promised Alien movie has been banished to development hell. Way back in 2015, he tweeted that the film was on hold at the time for a Prometheus follow-up.
MoviesCollider

How to Watch 'The Night House': Is It Streaming or in Theaters?

Copious amounts of scary movie makers are recruited by the largest media corporations in Hollywood to carry the torch for their money-making franchises. Their success should be celebrated because it’s a validation of the effective — and profitable — essence of their effort and production. Many of the new-wave auteurs responsible for the found-footage anthology leviathan V/H/S are finally receiving their opportunity for advancements, like Adam Wingard with Godzilla vs Kong or Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet bringing Scream back to screens in 2022, but writer/director/producer David Bruckner continues developing chilling, inventive, dramatic, and original horror movies. David Bruckner contributed the first segment on V/H/S, as well as a segment on the awesome cinematic anthology picture Southbound before he developed the psychological horror/monster movie hybrid The Ritual for Netflix in 2017. He’s back with a new trippy ghost story that debuted to acclaim at the Sundance Film Festival in early 2020 called The Night House.
MoviesHollywood News

‘Bad Candy’ review: Dirs. Scott B. Hansen & Desiree Connell [FrightFest]

Each year there is always at least one anthology film that makes it onto the Arrow Video FrightFest schedule. This year is no exception with a few of them screening over the five-day event. Frustratingly though, two of the selection – Isolation and Bad Candy – have been pitted against each other in the line-up, meaning that if you’re a fan of the format, you’ve had to go with one over the other, but was Bad Candy the correct decision?
MoviesHollywood News

‘The Shadow of the Cat’ Review: Dir. José Maria Cicala [FrightFest]

Can you believe that Danny Trejo has over four hundred credits on his IMDB page? It’s a startling truth, the Echo Park born actor clearly loves his work, and with so many films under his belt, plenty of them have screened at FrightFest. This year yet another of his projects has graced the screen, a quirky little crime caper called The Shadow of the Cat (or La Sombra del Gato in its native tongue). The Spanish language feature sees Trejo play Shadow, a man with a violent past who is called upon by his friend Gato (Guillermo Zapata) after his teenage daughter Emma (Maite Lanata) runs away.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Sigourney Weaver Loved Neill Blomkamp’s Idea For Alien 5

It’s gone down in sci-fi folklore that District 9 director Neill Blomkamp was once deep into visualizing a fifth installment in the Alien franchise, one that would have served as a direct sequel to James Cameron’s 1986 classic Aliens and brought back Sigourney Weaver’s Ripley and Michael Biehn’s Hicks for a brand new adventure that wouldn’t be beholden to David Fincher’s threequel or Resurrection.

Comments / 0

Community Policy