Divide events: Aug. 19-25

Thumbs Up: The Douglas County Fair is in full swing with a jam-packed schedule of events for all ages and interests. This is an event that doesn’t just happen on autopilot. It takes a tremendous amount of planning, coordinating, volunteering, promoting and creativity in presenting the Great Douglas County Get-Together. We salute the Fair Board, its hard-working volunteers and fair sponsors for putting on such a top-notch event year after year. The fair continues through Saturday, Aug. 21. The gates open at 8 a.m. daily. If you’ve never been to the fair before, take some time to have some fun. Take in interesting exhibits, see who won prizes, watch a kids’ tractor pull, munch on a corn dog, dance to live bands, go on a ride, watch 4-H students show off their animals and projects, pull for your favorite performer in the Douglas County’s Got Talent contest, or simply stroll the Fairgrounds and meet up with friends you’ve waited too long to see. Oh, and stop by the Echo Press booth under the grandstand for special membership deals or to pass on a story idea. See you at the fair!