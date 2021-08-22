Cancel
Divide events: Aug. 19-25

By Kathleen Mendenhall
gtgazette.com
 6 days ago

Friday Nights in the Vineyards at Hart 2 Hart Vineyards Pilot Hill from 6-10 p.m. Admission tickets sold at the entrance. LEGO Fridays at the Georgetown Library from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Aug. 20&21. Georgetown VFW Basement Bar at 5 p.m. Aug. 21. Help clean up the Rubicon Trail and have a...

www.gtgazette.com

Duval County, TXalicetx.com

Calendar of Events

• Alice Farmer's Market is held every second Saturday of the month at Sutherlands parking lot from 9 a.m. Till 1 p.m. For more information, call 361-455-1662. • Alice VFW Post 8621 bingo every Wednesday evening. Doors open at 6 p.m. Each person attending must purchase a $10 pack to enter bingo hall. Children under 6 are not allowed without bingo chairperson approval. No table reservation. Masks are recommended. No outside drinks or food allowed.
Brainerd Dispatch

Special Events - Aug. 25

Pequot Lakes author Candace Simar will speak about “Travels on the Abercrombie Trail” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, at the Historic Log Village in Crosslake. Great River Arts presents its “Final Markets & Music On The Mississippi” from 3-9 p.m. Thursday at Le Bourget Park in Little Falls. Book...
Kenosha News.com

Today's events for Thursday, Aug. 19

The Kenosha County Fair continues its five-day run today at the fairgrounds in Wilmot. The fair is open 8 a.m. to midnight today-Saturday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 18-22). The fair features animal exhibits, vendors, antique farm machinery and plenty of entertainment. Today’s highlights include an Antique Tractor Parade (5 p.m.) and, at the Grandstand, a Truck and tractor pull and Combine Demolition Derby (6:30 p.m.). Live music today features the KR Bluegrass Band at 3 p.m. and Cherry Pie at 7:45 p.m. on the Creekside Stage. Admission is $10 for adults (12 and older); $7 for senior citizens (65 and older) and military/veterans with ID; $5 for youths (ages 7-11). Children 6 and younger are admitted free. General parking is free; a parking pass is $15. Note: A season pass is $35 for adults and $12 for youths. For more information, go to www.kenoshacofair.com Peanut Butter and Jam continues today with performances from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in Veterans Memorial Park, 54th Street and Sixth Avenue. Today’s shows feature Everett Dean. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Refreshments are available for purchase.
westmorenews.com

10573 In-Person Events

Garcia’s, 145 Westchester Ave., Port Chester will present Flight Risk Fri., Aug. 20, $10 + $5.85 fees at https://www.ticketmaster.com/flight-risk-port-chester-new-york-08-20-2021/event/1D005AEFF2B0499E; Brandon Niederauer "TAZ” Sat., Aug. 21, $20 + $8.35 fees at https://www.ticketmaster.com/brandon-niederauer-taz-port-chester-new-york-08-21-2021/event/1D005AEFF5184A2D; Marble Eyes with special guests On The Spot Trio Fri., Aug. 27. $15 & $7.60 fees at https://www.ticketmaster.com/marble-eyes-port-chester-new-york-08-27-2021/event/1D005B06DAC4362E and Dead Center: The Spadtastics, Sat., Aug. 28. $15 + $7.60 fees at https://www.ticketmaster.com/the-spadtastics-port-chester-new-york-08-28-2021/event/1D005AECD3505D29 General admission. Ages 21+. Doors open at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. for all performances.
Evening Star

Year-round events

Date: The first Friday of each month all year long. Join us in downtown Auburn on the First Friday of each month for extended shopping hours, family-friendly fun and unique experiences. Go to auburnmainstreet.org for more information. GIRLS’ NIGHT OUT PRESENTED BY THE DOWNTOWN AUBURN BUSINESS ASSOCIATION (DABA) Date: One...
panoramanow.com

Hobart Lakefront Festival

Mark your calendars & come out to Hobart Indiana’s Lakefront for their 25th Annual Lakefront Four Day Festival!!. It takes place Thursday August 19th – Sunday August 22nd. Rockin’ Live Entertainment, Children’s Activities, Great Food Vendors, Craft Vendors, Family Fun, and a Beer Garden!!. The Lakefront Festival is also proud...
AdvocacyFremont Tribune

The Fur Shack planning fundraiser event in aftermath of fire

A month after a fire at the Parkview Center shopping mall destroyed the business’ home, the Fur Shack is ready to come back. The do-it-yourself dog wash, owned by Deb Newill and Tricia Homan, was only open for less than three weeks before a fire on June 20 damaged almost a dozen businesses at the mall.
corpmagazine.com

LAFCU counts on slime for free reading event Aug. 25

LAFCU is counting on slime for its seventh free Listen & Learn event designed to encourage children up to age 12 to read through fun, interesting and informative ways. The live, virtual event is Wednesday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m. LAFCU Listen & Learn Count on Slime leads kids at home...
Register Citizen

Torrington groups to hold 'Belonging' event Aug. 25

TORRINGTON — The public is invited to “Celebrate Belonging” in the northwest corner with food, music and activities, from 3-8 p.m. Aug. 25 at Coe Memorial Park, 101 Litchfield St. The event is being presented by the Conversations in Your Community group and Charlotte Hungerford Hospital’s Diversity Equity Inclusion and...
Atlantic, IAswiowanewssource.com

AtlanticFest Schedule of Events

AtlanticFest, presented by First Whitney Bank & Trust, will be held today in downtown Atlantic. It is an annual festival that serves as a fund-raiser for the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce. “After having to cancel our annual celebration last year, we are so thankful to have so many generous...
Echo Press

Thumbs Up/Thumbs down

Thumbs Up: The Douglas County Fair is in full swing with a jam-packed schedule of events for all ages and interests. This is an event that doesn’t just happen on autopilot. It takes a tremendous amount of planning, coordinating, volunteering, promoting and creativity in presenting the Great Douglas County Get-Together. We salute the Fair Board, its hard-working volunteers and fair sponsors for putting on such a top-notch event year after year. The fair continues through Saturday, Aug. 21. The gates open at 8 a.m. daily. If you’ve never been to the fair before, take some time to have some fun. Take in interesting exhibits, see who won prizes, watch a kids’ tractor pull, munch on a corn dog, dance to live bands, go on a ride, watch 4-H students show off their animals and projects, pull for your favorite performer in the Douglas County’s Got Talent contest, or simply stroll the Fairgrounds and meet up with friends you’ve waited too long to see. Oh, and stop by the Echo Press booth under the grandstand for special membership deals or to pass on a story idea. See you at the fair!
Basketballwamwamfm.com

Several local events happening this weekend

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to travel far. Several events are happening throughout the immediate area. Day three of the Odon Old Settlers Days is happening in Odon. The Cruise In & Car Show gets started at 2:00 pm and the Baby Contest will take place tonight.
Festivalpullmanradio.com

National Lentil Festival Events This Week In Pullman

The National Lentil Festival in Pullman is hosting several events this week. The traditional Lentil Fest will not be held again this year because of the pandemic. Events include Music on Main tonight through Thursday night in the Pine Street Plaza downtown. There is a concert in Reaney Park on Wednesday night. A virtual Taste T Lentil 5K Fun Run starts Friday along with sports tournaments on Saturday. The Pullman Depot Heritage Center’s Depot Days honoring the late Pullman icon ken Vogel runs Friday and Saturday.
Bemidji Pioneer

15th Annual Dragon Boat Festival opens with Parade of Teams

BEMIDJI -- The parade of teams, opening ceremony and sprint cup races kicked off Dragon Boat weekend on Friday night in Bemidji. The 15th Annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival was opened with the parade of teams led by the Buena Vista Ski Patrol. Bemidji Mayor Jorge Prince then had...
gtgazette.com

‘New York Beauty’ coming to Rotary Park

The Needle Nellie’s 18th annual outdoor show will include a raffle for 12 beautifully filled and themed baskets, the sale of tickets for this year’s opportunity quilt, “New York Mardi Gras,” a catered luncheon available for purchase, as well as the ever-popular Boutique, where attendees may buy fabric and sewing-related treasures at bargain basement prices.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

Philadelphia events coming up

1. DJ Deejay’s Disney Night Philly! “Get’cha Head in the Game”; 2. Sip & Shoot EPK Party; 3. Actors Theater for Film and Television - Actors ShowREEL Class; 4. Drive Up Job Fair, Hosted by St. Christopher's (8/8); 5. Incoming Kindergarten Playdate #2;
Theater & Dancemiamivalleytoday.com

’A Night in White’ fundraiser returns

PIQUA — The Piqua Show Choir is always looking for fun and unique ways to raise money for the students and the program. The upcoming “A Night in White” event is the brainchild of director Tom Westfall after he attended a similar function in Cincinnati. “A Night in White” is essentially a chic white party and picnic. You and your friends will get all dressed up in white to eat, drink, dance, and celebrate the night away all while raising funds for the Piqua Show Choir. You will not want to miss out on this fantastic white party picnic extravaganza.
Fort Wayne, INWANE-TV

The Plex inviting public to free PLEX-tastic Fall Event on Aug. 25

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Plex is inviting the public to the free PLEX-tastic Fall Event presented by PROFED on Aug. 25 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. “The Plex has made some exciting changes to our youth soccer programs and we want to show you what it’s all about. Watch a soccer trick show, eat some free food and learn about all the youth soccer options that are available for the fall,” the organization said.

