Game Update: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Update 4.01 Patch Notes Details: What’s New in August 23 Update
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was updated to version 4.01 by Ubisoft today. You can find the full patch notes for this update below. After the Siege of Paris update, Ubisoft released a patch to fix the game not saving when navigating to Francia. This issue appears to be exclusive to the PS4 and PS5. There doesn’t seem to be a change listed for the Xbox consoles and PC.gamingideology.com
