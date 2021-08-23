Game Update: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Update 4.01 Patch Notes Details: What’s New in August 23 Update

Without getting too down, the last year or so has been tough for many - if not all of us. We’ve been faced with a situation that we never even dreamed of coming across in our lifetime, and it’s been exceptionally challenging on many fronts. As a result, people around the world have found solace in video games. Whether it’s playing some online games with friends or embracing a whole new world in a captivating single-player adventure, gaming has been used as a source of hope for thousands, if not millions. Just like those who felt comforted by games, I have too, and my recent experience with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla proved to be a journey of self-discovery and acceptance of something I’ve been battling for a while now - anxiety.