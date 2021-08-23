Why You Should Watch Teen Titans Go! To The Movies
Teen Titans Go! To The Movies is a lot more than just laughs and has been heroes. It's a movie that has heart, tiptoes around dark themes, and shows its audience that kids' animated movies can be enjoyable for all ages. When Teen Titans Go! was first announced, many fans of the series were disappointed. The original Teen Titans! was a series that many believed deserved a new season but were never given. So when a new series that is designed to reach a younger audience was announced many were turned off and upset. But when Teen Titans Go! finally began to air, many fans decided to tune in, and they stayed for more.
