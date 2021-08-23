Why You Should Watch Teen Titans Go! To The Movies

People that hail from a small town will probably appreciate this movie, or at the very least they’ll understand it since the premise is based on a true story and the whole idea is that a small-town guy that moved to the city and became a ruthless corporate man is given a reason to return home to the small town he came from. Having to inherit his father’s failing pencil company he has a hard decision to make, whether to let the plant close down and ruin the lives of the people working there, or find another way to make it work. The type of mentality that comes down to us vs. them is typical when thinking about corporations and small towns, and it’s very prominent here since the feeling in the trailer is that the man in question isn’t ready to commit to what amounts to a look back into his past, nor does he think this company is worth saving at first. It’s a tough topic that’s been faced by many small towns since the cost of keeping a failing business open versus going further into debt to keep paying people to work within a business that appears to be going nowhere is something that many people have had to deal with.