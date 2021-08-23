Garden House / HANGHAR

Text description provided by the architects. In a small village in the county of Cameros, La Rioja we find a very special house. Unlike the structures nearby, this house is defined by a monumental, five-story high façade, composed of thick, stone walls and symmetrical openings. Each floor, which has the same distribution and dimensions, is connected by a spiraling wooden staircase ending in a skylight that brings light in. On the ground floor of house, next to the village’s ravine, we find a narrow and long space, formerly used for storing cattle and goods.