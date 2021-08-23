Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Garden House / HANGHAR

By Curated by Agustina Coulleri
ArchDaily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleText description provided by the architects. In a small village in the county of Cameros, La Rioja we find a very special house. Unlike the structures nearby, this house is defined by a monumental, five-story high façade, composed of thick, stone walls and symmetrical openings. Each floor, which has the same distribution and dimensions, is connected by a spiraling wooden staircase ending in a skylight that brings light in. On the ground floor of house, next to the village’s ravine, we find a narrow and long space, formerly used for storing cattle and goods.

www.archdaily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concrete Slab#Snake#Cattle#Garden House#Residential Architecture
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Architecture
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
Home & Gardenhomedit.com

A Cool Space-Saving Solution – Murphy Bed with a Couch

Murphy beds are identical to regular platform beds, only they fold up into a wall when not in use. When it’s time for bed, just pull the bed down. But there is so much more to these pieces of furniture, we sometimes feel they are not as popular as they should be.
Interior Designworldarchitecture.org

MK Design Studio designs luxurious holiday villa with creamy white walls and stone-walled terraces

This sculptural and minimalist luxurious holiday villa evokes Mykonos' famous Cycladic vernacular style while adding contemporary touch into the structure, designed by Kolonaki-based architecture and interior design practice Maria Kardami Design Studio. The villa, located on the shore of Ornos Bay, Mykonos, Greece was transformed from an existing house into...
Lifestyledesignboom.com

set of cozy wooden lodges fits naturally into austrian green landscape

Austria based ludescher + lutz architekten developed a series of wooden houses that fit naturally into the alps of austria as part of fuchsegg lodge hotel. the architects took the traditional structures in the region as a model and reinterpreted them according to the requirements of the hotel. all images...
Interior Designdesignboom.com

CEBRA forms danish seaside villa as angular inhabitable sculpture with undulating roof

Architecture studio CEBRA has completed a seaside residence in denmark wrapped in angular cutout facades and topped by an undulating roof. the structure is formed to respond to the specific site conditions, offering expansive views over the aarhus bay while also sheltering itself from the weather. the villa’s distinctive exterior makes it appear as an inhabitable sculpture that takes on a different shape depending on your point of view.
Worldhomedit.com

Contemporary House In Bangkok Centered Around A Swimming Pool

Context is always important when it comes to houses. This family home from Bangkok, Thailand is a prime example. This is a project completed in 2020 by HAA Studio and replaced an old house which has been demolished. Some of the materials from the old structure were preserved with the explicit purpose of being integrated into the new design as nostalgic decorative details.
WorldTrendHunter.com

Thoughtfully Designed Homes

Architect Fox Johnston creates an eco-conscious family home in the heart of Bondi, New South Wales. The home sits on a narrow site adjacent to a public walkway. The challenge of the home was to create a sense of privacy on such a complex and highly trafficked lot. The home...
WorldPosted by
Architectural Digest

This Family Home in Melbourne Gets a Modernized Minty Kitchen

Flemington is a quaint and quiet neighborhood in Melbourne, Australia, filled with heritage homes that have been owned by families for decades. One such home, built in the 1940s and hovering around 1,000 square feet, was the owner’s great-great-uncle and aunt’s place, and he was looking forward to giving it a much-needed update.
Home & GardenInhabitat.com

A green roof makes Lazy House a sustainable beauty

Lazy House’s design emphasizes the relationship between house, garden and city. Each element flows together in this beautiful, harmonious home. Part of a new urban area in the Czech Republic, Lazy House is located above the Zlín valley on a slope that connects to the Lazy residential district. With its lower floor base sunk into the slope, the house has a square floor plan with a rotated layout. The house sits facing the north and the valley below to create gorgeous views.
Interior Designmymodernmet.com

Playful Contemporary Treehouse Designed in the Shape of a Tree

Architects at Malan Vorster Architecture Interior Design were commissioned to create a contemporary one-bedroom cabin in the shape of a tree. Their design for a whimsical treehouse mimics the vertical trunks of the surrounding trees while allowing for plenty of windows that look out to the forest. The verticality of the treehouse also offers optimal views of the highest area of the site.
Home & GardenInhabitat.com

This house by the lake erases the barrier between inside and outside

Designed to harmonize with the surrounding landscape, this home merges outdoor spaces with indoor living for a multi-generational family in a home known by architecture practice Atelier Starzak Strebicki as “Single family house by the lake.”. Located in Poland, this home has a common space in the connected kitchen and...
Home & Gardencaliforniahomedesign.com

The Sweetest House In Crenshaw Manor, $1.5M

Lea Shain has had years of experience in renovation and development projects, and when she saw a somewhat sad 1940’s house on a large lot in a neighborhood with great potential., she knew it was an opportunity. Expanding the footprint without compromising the backyard (and keeping to the low-slung scale...
Visual ArtArchDaily

Erhardt10 Apartments / Thomas Kröger Architekt

Text description provided by the architects. The multi-layered new apartment building Erhardt10 on the banks of Munich’s Isar River is the first large-scale inner-city building by Thomas Kröger, known for his award-winning buildings in the rural and remote context of northern Germany. Munich-based developer Euroboden acquired the Isar-adjacent property in...
Interior Designdesignboom.com

micro home nestled among busy surroundings in sydney is lightweight and simple in form

Sydney-based studio architect george designed this tiny house in newtown, australia as an exploration of how to live in small spaces and dense environments while being connected to the outdoors. the house occupies 68 square meters and is located in what the architect described as ‘one of the smallest sites you will come across as an architect’. the site is adjacent to a busy train line and in the center of a very active urban context.
Visual ArtArchDaily

Huy House / 23o5studio

Text description provided by the architects. The solution concentrates living and resting spaces in one plane, connecting each other through a large space, stretching continuously from front to back of the house. All daily activities such as cooking, taking care taking care of trees, children playing, the elderly exercising... are connected in this space. Nature is surrounded and interwoven into the functional blocks, creating a blurring of the boundary between inside and outside, but still ensuring privacy for rest.
Interior Designdwell.com

A 17th-Century Apartment in France Is Transformed With Curves and Color

Studio Razavi Architecture blends old and new to create a moody, introspective space for a bachelor living in Lyon. In the bustling city of Lyon, France, lies a uniquely preserved area known as the Renaissance District. Layered with an array of cobblestone streets and ancient architecture, this neighborhood unsurprisingly draws visitors from near and far. Not long ago, it also served as the setting for one of the latest undertakings by Studio Razavi Architecture, the renovation of an apartment perched in a historic building.

Comments / 0

Community Policy