Waubonsie Valley Football 2021 Season Preview

Waubonsie Valley Football is returning an experience team from this past spring, and hopes to use it to run the table in the DVC. This preview is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank. If that sound of hitting doesn’t get you fired up then nothing will. The Waubonsie Valley Warriors are back in action after a roller coaster spring season. WV not only went 1-3 but their season got cut short by two games because of COVID 19 issues. Now with a more traditional fall upon us, season second year head coach Tom Baumgartner hopes the return of many experienced players on offense and defense will help the Warriors get back to their winning ways.