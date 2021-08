Happy Wednesday! Tonight, the Chicago White Sox (73-54) will look to take the third game of this four-game set from the Toronto Blue Jays (65-59) at Rogers Centre. After a game that got a little too close for comfort yesterday, the White Sox look to get a win and put yet another game between them and Cleveland. With 18 total hits yesterday, let’s hope that the South Side Sluggers can feed off of that and pile up some more runs tonight.