Muggy air with 80 degree temps for your Monday afternoon

By Zach Petey
WTRF
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONDAY: Some high heat is set to make an appearance for the Ohio Valley today and likely stick around for most of the week. We will not shake the mugginess at all this week. Sky coverage today will be predominantly sunny, with a few more clouds likely to bubble up late in the day. A few showers are possible, but they may stay to our immediate east. Better chances for rain showers will come in the higher elevations. High temperatures today will be back in the mid to upper 80s. Dew point values will also stay in the uncomfortable category. Tonight, conditions will quiet down with a few clouds overhead. Winds will be calm, meaning fog will likely settle in during the AM hours tomorrow. Low temps will be in the mid 60s.

