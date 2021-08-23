CT New York NY Zone Forecast

By Justin Lewis, CBS2 meteorologist Friday will be hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially in and around the city and westward. Any showers and thunderstorms that develop will be slow-movers, so localized flooding is possible. In fact, a flash flood watch has been issued for New Jersey and goes into effect at 2 p.m. Friday, and will remain in effect until 2 a.m. Sunday. As for temperatures, expect highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees with “feels like” temps in the mid 90s, around 100 degrees in the hottest locations. The heat advisory will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Friday. Friday night we’ll see some leftover showers and thunderstorms, though the bulk of the activity should dissipate. Expect temps to fall into the 70s/60s. Saturday will remain unsettled with showers and thunderstorms, especially inland south & west, but it won’t be as hot, just the 70s. Sunday will be partly sunny with just a slight chance of showers. Expect highs around 80 degrees.