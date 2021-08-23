Cancel
CT New York NY Zone Forecast

 4 days ago

Northern Fairfield- 709 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021. ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... .TODAY...Periods of showers with a slight chance of. thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the. upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near...

Medford, OR

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CAZ080-271100- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,. .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early this evening then becoming. partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning. Haze through the day. Patchy...
San Francisco, CA

CA Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and. seas 9 to 12 feet at 16 seconds expected. * WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM. * WHEN...Until...
New York City, NY
CBS New York

New York Weather: 8/27 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

By Justin Lewis, CBS2 meteorologist Friday will be hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially in and around the city and westward. Any showers and thunderstorms that develop will be slow-movers, so localized flooding is possible. In fact, a flash flood watch has been issued for New Jersey and goes into effect at 2 p.m. Friday, and will remain in effect until 2 a.m. Sunday. As for temperatures, expect highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees with “feels like” temps in the mid 90s, around 100 degrees in the hottest locations. The heat advisory will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Friday. Friday night we’ll see some leftover showers and thunderstorms, though the bulk of the activity should dissipate. Expect temps to fall into the 70s/60s. Saturday will remain unsettled with showers and thunderstorms, especially inland south & west, but it won’t be as hot, just the 70s. Sunday will be partly sunny with just a slight chance of showers. Expect highs around 80 degrees.
EnvironmentSFGate

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks. ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT. .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Near steady. temperature in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance...
CT Forecast

CT Forecast

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Bridgeport;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;68;E;11;75%;89%;2. Chester;Cooler with a shower;76;65;E;8;69%;91%;2. Danbury;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;63;ESE;9;76%;82%;2. Groton;Not as warm;74;65;E;10;70%;77%;4. Hartford;Cooler but humid;75;64;SE;6;69%;77%;3. Meriden;Cooler with a shower;74;63;ESE;7;70%;91%;2. New Haven;Rain, a thunderstorm;75;68;E;10;76%;89%;2. Oxford;A little rain;70;62;ESE;10;90%;83%;2. Willimantic;Cooler but humid;73;61;ESE;7;71%;58%;2. Windsor Locks;Cooler;75;63;ESE;6;66%;62%;3. _____
EnvironmentSFGate

WA Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS. * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and. Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this...
EnvironmentSFGate

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

Eastern Clinton- Including the city of Plattsburgh. .TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around. 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with. a chance of showers in...
Albany, CA

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England. .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this. afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. North winds around. 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast. winds 5 to 10...

