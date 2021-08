INGLEWOOD, Calif. – It wasn't the highlight-reel stiff arm and hurdle sequence from Week 1, but it still kept the drive alive in epic fashion. Rams quarterback Bryce Perkins looked to his left and used a pump-fake, but just as he was bringing the ball back to his chest, a Raiders defensive lineman had gotten penetration and began to wrap his arms around him. With the defender at his ankles, Perkins escaped his grasp, then took off and ran six yards for the 4th-and-5 conversion late in the fourth quarter.