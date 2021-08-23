Blinn men's soccer team ties with Fever United 1-1

BRENHAM -- The Blinn men's soccer team scored both goals in a 1-1 draw with the Fever United Soccer Club on Saturday night at Rankin Field. The Buccaneers (1-0-1) scored a goal for Fever United when trying to clear a pass that was knocked into the net. Blinn then tied the game with a goal from forward Marco Del Vecchio in the second half. Blinn will open Region XIV conference play at Northeast Texas Community at 2 p.m. Saturday.