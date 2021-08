FORT WORTH -- The ninth-ranked Texas A&M soccer team lost to eighth-ranked TCU 2-1 on Sunday at Garvey-Rosenthal Stadium. A&M (0-2) attempted a comeback when Taylor Pounds scored with 4 minutes, 55 seconds remaining in the match. But the Aggies didn't take advantage of late scoring opportunities and lost their second straight game this season after falling to top-ranked Florida State 1-0 last week.