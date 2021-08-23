Welcome to Medicare Free Seminar
This free seminar can help people approaching age 65 understand Medicare. Volunteer SHIIP counselors will explain Medicare Part A & Part B, Medicare Supplements, C - Medicare Advantage, Part D drug plans. SHIIP (Senior Health Insurance Information Program) is organized under the State of Iowa Insurance Department. Services are free, confidential and unbiased. Call 515 962-5375 and leave a message with your name, phone number, and how many will be attending.www.indianolaiowa.gov
