Bacary Sagna hits out at Arsenal's hierarchy for spending over £130m on young players and feels his former club will 'lose the majority of the time' as they have 'lost their DNA'
Bacary Sagna has slammed Arsenal following their 2-0 defeat to Chelsea on Sunday afternoon. The Gunners fell to their second straight defeat to start the season thanks to goals from Romelu Lukaku on his second Chelsea debut and Reece James. Arsenal have over £130m this summer which is more than...www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0