Bacary Sagna hits out at Arsenal's hierarchy for spending over £130m on young players and feels his former club will 'lose the majority of the time' as they have 'lost their DNA'

Mesut Ozil has finally opened his goalscoring account for Fenerbahce, eight months after joining the club - and it was his first goal for any side in 18 months. The former Arsenal and Real Madrid man scored his first and the winning goal for the Turkish side during their 1-0 away win in their Super Lig opener against Adana Demirspor. The playmaker got the second half off to a flying start, recording the only goal of the game after he latched onto a cross from the left to tap it into goal just 11 seconds after the whistle.