Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Bacary Sagna hits out at Arsenal's hierarchy for spending over £130m on young players and feels his former club will 'lose the majority of the time' as they have 'lost their DNA'

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBacary Sagna has slammed Arsenal following their 2-0 defeat to Chelsea on Sunday afternoon. The Gunners fell to their second straight defeat to start the season thanks to goals from Romelu Lukaku on his second Chelsea debut and Reece James. Arsenal have over £130m this summer which is more than...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Nuno Tavares
Person
Bacary Sagna
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Dna#Hierarchy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Mesut Ozil FINALLY scores his first goal in 18 MONTHS as controversial former Arsenal star breaks his duck for Fenerbahce at long last with winner over Adana Demirspor

Mesut Ozil has finally opened his goalscoring account for Fenerbahce, eight months after joining the club - and it was his first goal for any side in 18 months. The former Arsenal and Real Madrid man scored his first and the winning goal for the Turkish side during their 1-0 away win in their Super Lig opener against Adana Demirspor. The playmaker got the second half off to a flying start, recording the only goal of the game after he latched onto a cross from the left to tap it into goal just 11 seconds after the whistle.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Cut out silly mistakes, pay attention to Arsenal's threat from wide, press their shaky defence and take your chances! What Thomas Tuchel must get his players to do to stop Chelsea's rot in the London derby after THREE straight defeats against the Gunners

Chelsea are champions of Europe and title contenders. Arsenal are in freefall with a Covid-hit squad lacking in confidence. Sunday's London derby should be a forgone conclusion right?. Wrong. In fact, recent history between these two teams says the exact opposite. The Gunners have become somewhat of a bogey team...
Premier LeagueWorld Soccer Talk

Arsenal’s spending ups pressure on Arteta to deliver

London (AFP) – Facing up to a first season in 25 years without European football, Arsenal were expected to feel the economic crunch caused by the coronavirus pandemic but have spent more money on new players that any other Premier League club in the transfer window to date. The arrival...
Posted by
FanSided

Former Chelsea star, current Arsenal player displays regret after leaving

Chelsea traveled to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday to square off in its second consecutive London Derby, this one against Arsenal. The Blues made it two out of two in the Premier League, keeping another clean sheet en route to a 2-0 win over the Gunners. Thomas Tuchel’s side—and Romelu Lukaku, quite literally—wiped the floor with Mikel Arteta’s makeshift team in a game that should’ve seen a lot more goals for the visitors. Bernd Leno stood on his head and saved Arsenal from further embarrassment. While things may seem dark in north London after two defeats to start the season, it’s important to remember the Gunners weren’t at full strength.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Everton's youngest ever player, Thierry Small, quits to join Southampton despite interest from Arsenal, Bayern and Juventus after turning down his first pro contract... with 17-year-old eyeing first-team football amid concerns over chances at Goodison

Southampton have confirmed the signing of highly-rated left-back Thierry Small. The 17 year-old, a record-breaking teenager at Everton, has joined on a three-year deal and become Southampton's sixth senior signing. England under-19 defender Small will go straight into Ralph Hasenhuttl's first-team squad and provide cover for Romain Perraud, giving the...
Diseases & Treatmentsfourfourtwo.com

Denis Law joins some famous names who are battling dementia

Manchester United and Scotland great Denis Law has been diagnosed with dementia. The 81-year-old says he has “‘mixed dementia’, which is more than one type of dementia, in my case, this being Alzheimer’s and Vascular dementia”. Law is not alone in battling the condition, with the Football Association supporting two...
Hair Carefemalefirst.co.uk

Exclusive: Former footballer Chris Waddle reveals the secret behind his iconic mullet

It is a haircut that became as famous as the footballer who modelled it and now Chris Waddle has revealed there was a secret behind his famous mullet. Speaking exclusively to Female First at a VO5 event, former England and Tottenham winger Waddle revealed there was a superstitious reason behind his famous haircut, with his decision to remove it before the 1990 World Cup finals backfiring as he missed a penalty in the semi-final shoot-out against West Germany.
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Joe Willock feels Newcastle are the right club at the right time for him

Joe Willock is confident he has made “the right move to the right club at the right time” after completing a permanent switch from Arsenal to Newcastle. The 21-year-old, who scored in each of his last seven Premier League appearances for the Magpies during a hugely successful loan spell last season, has signed a long-term deal.
Soccerchatsports.com

Famous players who have played for Sandesh Jhingan's new club HNK Sibenik

The former Atletico Madrid striker Nikola Kalinic had played for Sibenik in his early days... Sandesh Jhingan joined Croatian First Division Football League side HNK Sibenik for the upcoming 2021/22 season earlier this week. The 28-year-old becomes the latest addition to an elite list of players who went to Europe to ply their trade.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

'Let's have it right.... get Werner out of the club': Timo Werner gets abused by one of his own fans on the Stamford Bridge PA system at Chelsea's open training session - before others chase him out

A Chelsea fan brutally told Timo Werner to 'get out of the club' across the PA system at Stamford Bridge while the German striker trained on the other side of the pitch on Wednesday. Thomas Tuchel's side treated a small number of fans to an open training session ahead of...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Romelu Lukaku credits former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte with making him a 'complete player' as he vows to become a Stamford Bridge hit at the second time of asking following his £98m move... and says he's 'intrigued' to play under Thomas Tuchel

If Romelu Lukaku is to be the player who helps Chelsea become a Premier League-winning team, he will have to show himself to be a more effective footballer than the last time he was playing in England with Manchester United. In Lukaku's mind, there is no doubt that he will....

Comments / 0

Community Policy