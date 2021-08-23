Nominations sought for '48 Arizona Women'

Women from across Arizona who are currently making an impact in their communities in a meaningful way are being sought as nominees for Arizona’s 48 Most Intriguing Women. Now in its 11th year, 48 Arizona Women, the sponsoring organization based in Scottsdale, started as an official Arizona Centennial Project in 2010 to recognize the state’s most remarkable women having a remarkable impact in their communities, often with little fanfare. The organization’s mission is to transform lives, build stronger communities and help positively shape Arizona and the nation. Partnering with the Arizona Historical Society, 48 Arizona Women honors professional and non-professional women from diverse backgrounds whose leadership and commitment are contributing in a positive way to the future of Arizona.