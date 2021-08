I was a teen when I started to recognize the importance of Black authors. I loved reading when I was younger but I didn’t have access to many fictional books that centered on characters that looked like me. Of course, all of that changed when I got my hands on books like Sister Souljah’s The Coldest Winter Ever and Liar’s Game by Eric Jerome Dickey. Once I discovered that there were Black authors making contemporary stories that spoke to my interests, I knew I wanted to read them all.