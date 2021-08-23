12 and under all stars win Future Hawks tourney
The South Coast 12 and under all stars ended the season by winning the 2nd annual Future Hawks Tournament in La Pine. The team ended the South Coast season with a 7-3 record. The pitching staff did amazing during the tournament by racking up a 1.00 ERA while striking out 25 of the 115 batters they faced. The bats didn't lack either, having three players hit a total of five home runs. As a team, the South Coast all stars had a batting average of .504 and an on base percentage of .598.theworldlink.com
