Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
La Pine, OR

12 and under all stars win Future Hawks tourney

By Covid-19
World Link
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe South Coast 12 and under all stars ended the season by winning the 2nd annual Future Hawks Tournament in La Pine. The team ended the South Coast season with a 7-3 record. The pitching staff did amazing during the tournament by racking up a 1.00 ERA while striking out 25 of the 115 batters they faced. The bats didn't lack either, having three players hit a total of five home runs. As a team, the South Coast all stars had a batting average of .504 and an on base percentage of .598.

theworldlink.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Sports
City
La Pine, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Coast#Future Hawks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
Congress & CourtsABC News

DA won't challenge release as RFK killer Sirhan seeks parole

SAN DIEGO -- Sirhan Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing Friday for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, and for the first time no prosecutor will be there to argue he should be kept behind bars. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, a former police officer...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court blocks Biden's eviction moratorium

A divided Supreme Court on Thursday blocked an eviction freeze put in place by the Biden administration to shield cash-strapped tenants from the coronavirus pandemic. In a ruling that appeared to break along familiar ideological lines, the conservative-majority court lifted the stay on a federal judge’s order which found the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) eviction moratorium unlawful.
POTUSNBC News

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over riot

WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot sued former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups Thursday, accusing them of having intentionally sent a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy