Faith and Values: But where is home?

“Be of good cheer, daughter, your faith has made you well.” Matthew 9:22. As Jesus would pass through the region, people would crowd him to see Him, hear Him, or seek to be healed by Him. His reputation preceded Him as a prophet and healer, but little did they know at the time that He was the Christ, who was prophesized about going back to Genesis 3:15. As Jesus made his way through this particular city, and as crowds were pressing into Him, He says “who touched me?” (Luke 8:45). One of His disciples says with exuberant confidence “Master everyone is touching you.” Yes, obviously, many seemed to be touching Him, but Jesus said this was different. He says, “I perceive power has gone out from Me.” (Luke 8:46). Something was different about this person’s touch. When Jesus asked the question “who touched Me,” the crowd dissipated a bit and all who was left was a woman on her knees trembling. This woman reached out and touched the hem of Jesus’ garment and was healed instantly. She “reached out” as a last resort after 12 years of seeking physicians and exhausting her every dime. She was a woman most likely ostracized for her condition as she was considered “unclean.” Ostracized from family, friends, and being able to worship at the temple. Jesus then reaches out to her and speaks to her. He calls her “daughter.” Something that she needed and possibly longed to hear. A term of endearment. Having a stigma follow her for years, she had little contact with people. He fulfilled her emotional need, but most importantly, He says to her, “your faith has made you well.” Her greatest need was for a Savior. Faith was necessary for her healing. She, in the midst of years of disappointment, believed God could heal her. Religion or a church cannot heal you, but if you reach out to Jesus and ask Him into your heart, He can touch you spiritually. Believe He can transform you today.