Mendocino County Grand Jury: ‘Homelessness in Mendocino County as a Community Concern’
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Grand Jury:. HOMELESSNESS IN MENDOCINO COUNTY IS A COMMUNITY CONCERN. The City of Ukiah is the epicenter of County services for homelessness and transient populations in Mendocino County. Local businesses have served a growing community of people including displaced and homeless populations for the duration of social distance and masking protocols.kymkemp.com
