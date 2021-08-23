Sterling jumps back above $1.37

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar climbed through trade on Tuesday, consolidating a push above 0.73 US cents amid a string of macroeconomic data sets and positive month end flow. Having tracked sideways through the morning, the AUD shot higher through the latter half of the domestic session, surging through 0.73 to touch intraday highs at 0.7339. There appears no obvious catalyst behind the move outside a sustained push to unwind the mid-August risk off move, although some analysts suggest the speed and size of the move, in the absence of a clear motive, could suggest a fat finger or deal entry error. Regardless of the reason, the AUD held onto gains above 0.73 through the overnight session. Month end flows help suppress the USD and allowed the AUD to track between 0.7305 and 0.7325. We expect markets will maintain a narrow trading handle through the rest of the week, ignoring domestic GDP data and waylaying larger bets now until after the US non-farm payroll report. Labour market performance has been earmarked as a critical marker in guiding Federal Reserve policy and with the market desperate for insight into the timing of bond purchase tapering, we are keenly attuned to any deviation from the mean.