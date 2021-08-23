Cancel
Sterling jumps back above $1.37

By Louise Moon, Morgan Meaker
Telegraph
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSterling rebounded against both the dollar and euro on Monday as risk sentiment recovered after last week’s sell-off over jitters about global growth. The pound gained 0.7pc against the broadly weaker dollar, pushing it back above $1.37, and 0.4pc against the euro at 85.5p. The British currency had its worst week in two months against both currencies last week on concern the spreading Delta variant could curb a global recovery, as well as worries central banks would quickly taper emergency stimulus.

