Kiefer: ‘i remember this picture’

kcrw.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy the end of the week, we’ll all have access to the new Kiefer album. A song we already admire is the lush, piano-driven sound of “i remember this picture,” an instrumental dive into the feeling of nostalgia that old photos bring out.

#Piano
Petsat40.com

Lorde Reveals Heartbreaking Song 'Big Star' Was Written For Her Dog Pearl

On Friday (August 20), Lorde released her highly anticipated third album Solar Power. In accompanying notes for the project, Lorde revealed the inspiration behind one of Solar Power's most heartbreaking tracks. In 'Big Star,' Lorde sings about being changed after a special someone comes into your life. Upon first listen,...
MusicRolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: Nicholas Hamilton, ‘Pretty Young’

With an already-acclaimed acting career under his belt, Australia’s own Nicholas Hamilton has once again continued his burgeoning musical career, having offered up his debut EP, Pretty Young, just last week. Described as “a diary of my life up until this point”, the EP collects all of Hamilton’s previously-released singles,...
MusicVulture

Listen to Perfume Genius’s Doleful, Doubtful Cover of ‘I Will Survive’

The lyrical content of Gloria Gaynor’s disco classic “I Will Survive” is resilient, boastful even. She doesn’t need you anymore, jerkass man who left her. It’s very definite: I will survive. What Perfume Genius presupposes in his piano-heavy cover is, maybe I won’t? According to Pitchfork, Perfume Genius (né Mike Hadreas) recorded the cover for a commercial pitch. A commercial for what, casket linings? “I suppose the cover is a little deathbed-y, I was very serious that day,” he wrote on his Substack, but i like how it turned out.” Hadreas paired the track with an 80’s soloflex commercial and footage of wildfires.
Rolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: Madison Rose, ‘Sunshine’

Madison Rose’s “Sunshine” is the sonic embodiment of strutting down a drag-show runway. It’s loud, unabashed, and bursting with optimism. Aptly, the Los Angeles-based singer did her first-ever drag performance to celebrate its release at a beloved local dive, the Offbeat Bar, earlier this month. In “Sunshine,” bright pop rushes forward with force, nodding to Daft Punk’s “One More Time” and only settling a bit to prep the kind of dance music drop that DJs use to wake up a club’s fading, after-midnight crowd. It’s a track of lush vocals and almost-camp production that could rattle the masses into a two-minute-and-29-second state...
Musicrtt80s.com

Remember That Song – 8/11/21

Last Song: “Nobody’s Fool” by Kenny Loggins from Back to Avalon (1988) Still alright, heading into the rhythm of the sunlight. If you’d like to get the song from Amazon, you can click on the album cover below:
MusicRefinery29

There’s Meaning In Every ’90s Song You’ve Heard On Cruel Summer

Spoilers are ahead. Amazon's Cruel Summer might be the best mystery on TV right now. And thanks to its period '90s setting it also has a perfectly nostalgic soundtrack for your summer playlist. Set over three years, Cruel Summer interrogates the case of a missing teenager, her shocking return, and her one-time friend who may or may not have been involved. The triple timeline means that we get to span the '90s from pop hits to R&B classics, and creepy recurring themes that represent more about the characters and their storylines than Cruel Summer's chosen era.
Musicbleedingcool.com

Rock Band The Protest Comes Out With A New Single And Music Video

It's not every day that you hear about some remarkably talented music groups from rural locales, but Indiana-based rock band The Protest has broken the mold. They recently released a new single, "Show Up To The Showdown," and a music video to accompany the single. "Show Up To The Showdown" is also to be a track on the band's next upcoming EP, Death Stare, which will be released later this month, on August 27th.
Parade

EllaHarp’s ‘Screaming Into The Void’ Is a Beautiful Musical Paradox

Sweetly rhythmic with lilting vocals, San Francisco-based singer-songwriter EllaHarp’s “Screaming Into the Void” is both soothing and penetrating. The repeating harp arpeggiations carry the tune, while the lyrics express her intense frustration. The result is a lovely paradox with a coolly calming video. The song appears on her forthcoming full-length, Screaming Into The Void, out September 17.
Musictheaquarian.com

girlpuppy’s Oh-So-Very Lovable ‘Swan’ Takes Flight

All it took was five songs for us to fall for girlpuppy. This Friday, August 20, kicks off your chance to find out why. Swan, the new EP from girlpuppy, is an intimate indie pop look into the inner workings of a 20-something surviving graciously, albeit dubiously, during a global pandemic.
Theater & Danceajournalofmusicalthings.com

Weird video alert: An interpretive dance set to a hydraulic pressing squishing things

Once again, you can find artistic inspiration almost anywhere. Billboard now has a chart of the most important music influencers →. is an internationally known broadcaster, interviewer, writer, consultant, blogger and speaker. In his 30+ years in the music business, Alan has interviewed the biggest names in rock, from David Bowie and U2 to Pearl Jam and the Foo Fighters. He’s also known as a musicologist and documentarian through programs like The Ongoing History of New Music.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Angel Olsen Shares Cover of Billy Idol’s “Eyes Without a Face”

Angel Olsen is releasing a new EP, Aisles, which features covers of five 1980s songs, this Friday via Olsen’s new Jagjaguwar imprint somethingscosmic (with a physical release on September 24). Now she has shared its third single, a cover of Billy Idol’s “Eyes Without a Face.” It was included on Idol’s 1983 album Rebel Yell and then released as a single in 1984. Listen below, followed by the original version of the song.
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

Chris Grey releases video for “I should be happy”

Toronto, ON-based singer-songwriter and producer, Chris Grey has released his new single, “I should be happy”. The song touches upon themes of social anxiety & hidden depression, highlighting how many of us silently feel. The music video for “I should be happy” proves to be the ultimate compliment to the...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

DORO Releases 'All We Are' Video From 'Triumph And Agony Live'

In celebration of 35 years of WARLOCK's "Triumph And Agony" album, Doro Pesch will release "Triumph And Agony Live" in various formats, including CD, vinyl, cassette, DVD, Blu-ray, and a huge box set, on September 24 through Doro's own label, Rare Diamonds Productions. A performance video of the song "All...
Behind Viral Videossportswar.com

Yup, I remember that video. Sad and rare occurancce.

Not sure what else to say other than I'm sorry, since it sounds like you have experienced the trauma in some way. I certainly teach my kids about dangers and preparedness and to keep an eye on their surroundings. But we will not live in fear of an unknown evil that has always lived in our society. We would never leave the house.
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

They Might Be Giants releases ‘I Can’t Remember The Dream’

Alternative rockers They Might Be Giants have unleashed the explosive new single “I Can’t Remember the Dream.” This catchy rocker has immediate appeal combining a memorable melody and TMBG’s signature dark lyricism. Along with its release is a fantastic new video directed by Alex Italics. The single is a preview...

