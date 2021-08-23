Kiefer: ‘i remember this picture’

Madison Rose’s “Sunshine” is the sonic embodiment of strutting down a drag-show runway. It’s loud, unabashed, and bursting with optimism.
Aptly, the Los Angeles-based singer did her first-ever drag performance to celebrate its release at a beloved local dive, the Offbeat Bar, earlier this month.
In “Sunshine,” bright pop rushes forward with force, nodding to Daft Punk’s “One More Time” and only settling a bit to prep the kind of dance music drop that DJs use to wake up a club’s fading, after-midnight crowd. It’s a track of lush vocals and almost-camp production that could rattle the masses into a two-minute-and-29-second state...
