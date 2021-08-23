Kiefer: ‘i remember this picture’

Spoilers are ahead. Amazon's Cruel Summer might be the best mystery on TV right now. And thanks to its period '90s setting it also has a perfectly nostalgic soundtrack for your summer playlist. Set over three years, Cruel Summer interrogates the case of a missing teenager, her shocking return, and her one-time friend who may or may not have been involved. The triple timeline means that we get to span the '90s from pop hits to R&B classics, and creepy recurring themes that represent more about the characters and their storylines than Cruel Summer's chosen era.