The 10 most interesting Nuggets games of the regular season | Pickaxe and Roll

The Milwaukee Bucks wrapped up their 2021 NBA Summer League campaign with a 94-87 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Both Jordan Nwora and Georgios Kalaitzakis did not play in the Summer League finale with various minor injuries. In their absences, the Bucks still had a couple of standout performances. Turnovers were the big problem for the Summer League Bucks, with 27 of them in this game — compared to just 10 for the Nuggets. They shot relatively well (46.5 percent from the field, 37.5 percent from deep) but couldn’t hold on to the ball and especially so in the second half.