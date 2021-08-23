3 Firefighters Injured Battling Fire At Sharpsburg Duplex

SHARPSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Two firefighters are recovering and one is in the hospital after battling a fire at a duplex in Sharpsburg.

It was an extremely hot and exhausting morning for about 35 firefighters from several departments as they rushed to Main Street to extinguish a blaze in the early morning hours Monday. Their response shut down part of the roadway.

Neighbor Mark Solomon was the one who called 911.

“I hear smoke detectors going off,” said Solomon. “I smell a little bit of smoke. I go downstairs. I don’t know what’s happening. I think it might be our side of things.”

But it was actually the other half of the duplex he lives in with his wife.

Assistant Fire Chief Mike Daniher says that side was under renovation. He says everyone made it out, but three firefighters were injured.

“Two that were evaluated on scene and were ok, and one was transported to the hospital for a medical emergency,” said Daniher. “We’re still waiting to get an update on him.”

Daniher says the two were treated for heat exhaustion.

“The relative humidity was 70% and the temperatures were almost 80 degrees at the time of the fire at 1:30 in the morning,” said Daniher. “It was really really hot and it’s tough when a fire crew is working under those conditions.”

Daniher says the firefighter in the hospital has been with the Etna Fire Department for years and hopes he recovers.

“We have a great working relationship with all of our mutual aid departments. They’re all like brothers,” said Daniher.

The Allegheny County fire marshall believes an electrical problem started the fire.