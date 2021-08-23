Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sharpsburg, PA

3 Firefighters Injured Battling Fire At Sharpsburg Duplex

By Briana Smith
Posted by 
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rkL4C_0bZwWr9k00

SHARPSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Two firefighters are recovering and one is in the hospital after battling a fire at a duplex in Sharpsburg.

It was an extremely hot and exhausting morning for about 35 firefighters from several departments as they rushed to Main Street to extinguish a blaze in the early morning hours Monday. Their response shut down part of the roadway.

Neighbor Mark Solomon was the one who called 911.

“I hear smoke detectors going off,” said Solomon. “I smell a little bit of smoke. I go downstairs. I don’t know what’s happening. I think it might be our side of things.”

But it was actually the other half of the duplex he lives in with his wife.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Dan Vojtko)

Assistant Fire Chief Mike Daniher says that side was under renovation. He says everyone made it out, but three firefighters were injured.

“Two that were evaluated on scene and were ok, and one was transported to the hospital for a medical emergency,” said Daniher. “We’re still waiting to get an update on him.”

Daniher says the two were treated for heat exhaustion.

“The relative humidity was 70% and the temperatures were almost 80 degrees at the time of the fire at 1:30 in the morning,” said Daniher. “It was really really hot and it’s tough when a fire crew is working under those conditions.”

Daniher says the firefighter in the hospital has been with the Etna Fire Department for years and hopes he recovers.

“We have a great working relationship with all of our mutual aid departments. They’re all like brothers,” said Daniher.

The Allegheny County fire marshall believes an electrical problem started the fire.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
35K+
Followers
22K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Sharpsburg, PA
Sharpsburg, PA
Crime & Safety
Sharpsburg, PA
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Mutual Aid#Accident#Sharpsburg Duplex#Kdka Photojournalist#The Etna Fire Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Castle Shannon, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

First Responders Rescue Man Who Drove Over Hillside In Castle Shannon

By: KDKA-TV News Staff CASTLE SHANNON (KDKA) – First responders were called to rescue a man who drove off the road and down a steep hillside in Castle Shannon. Just before 9:00 p.m., Castle Shannon Police and Castle Shannon Volunteer Fire Department were called to the 3100 block of Library Road for a car that drove over a hillside. Once on the scene, they found an SUV approximately 40 feet over a steep embankment above Saw Mill Run Creek. Their investigation found the driver, an adult male, crashed through a guardrail, traveled 200 feet through the wooded hillside before being stopped by trees. The fire chief told KDKA the trees stopped him from tumbling into the creek. The driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for a head injury and other injuries. The crash remains under investigation. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Shaler Township, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

40 Students, Driver Rescued After School Bus Trapped In Rising Flood Waters

SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Forty students and a driver needed to be rescued on Wednesday morning when a school bus was overtaken by floodwaters along Seavey Road. Numerous area roadways became flooded as creeks and streams were overtaken by water when the remnants of Hurricane Ida moved across Western Pennsylvania. (Photo Credit: Cherry City Volunteer Fire Co./Facebook) READ MORE: Tracking Ida: Remnants Of Storm Brings Heavy Rains, Flooding, And Road Closures Early Wednesday morning, crews with the Cherry City Volunteer Fire Co. were dispatched to the scene to perform a water rescue. All 41 passengers on the bus were able to be safely rescued without...
Oakdale, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Remnants Of Ida Leave Oakdale Streets Filled With Floodwater

OAKDALE, Pa. (KDKA) – Oakdale was hit hard by the remnants of Ida as Robinson Run Creek spilled out of its banks. Early Wednesday morning, residents say there was 4 feet of water in the street after North Branch Robinson Run and Robinson Run creeks overflowed on Noblestown Road and Clinton Avenue. It left a lot of mud and debris, but firefighters from the Oakdale Volunteer Fire Department made quick work of that. (Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Jeff Roupe) When KDKA arrived on the scene Wednesday, firefighters were ankle-deep in the water cleaning out the storm sewer drains so the water levels would recede. WATCH:...
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police, Vitalant Holding Blood Drive In Officer Calvin Hall’s Honor

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Police are partnering with Vitalant to hold a blood drive in honor of fallen Officer Calvin Hall. The bureau says vaccinated and unvaccinated people can donate. Vitalant is following CDC protocols and masks must be worn. Donors should also have proper ID at appointments. You can learn about how to donate below:
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

1 Injured In Shooting On Frankstown Avenue In Homewood

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was injured Thursday in a shooting in Homewood. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Police say they responded to multiple ShotSpotter alerts for the 7400 block of Frankstown Avenue. Officials found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. Police are investigating.
Shaler Township, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Student Trapped On Shaler School Bus In Rising Flood Waters Describes Frantic Scene: ‘Everyone Was Screaming’

SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — KDKA talked exclusively to a Shaler Area High School student who was trapped on a school bus in rising flood waters along Seavey Road. The road flooded after the remnants of Hurricane Ida moved across western Pennsylvania on Wednesday. All 41 people, including the 40 students, on the bus were safely rescued. (Photo Credit: Cherry City Volunteer Fire Co./Facebook( “Everyone was screaming,” said senior Paige Klinefelter. “I was trying to tell everybody to calm down. I just kept looking at the water, and I felt it was going to get higher and higher.” The students were trapped inside the bus for...
Hempfield Township, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Boat Team Rescues Driver Stuck In Floodwaters In Hempfield Township

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Flooded roadways created quite a few problems for motorists and Westmoreland County as Ida dropped heavy rain across the county. A few found themselves stuck. KDKA’s Ross Guidotti got a chance to talk to one of them after a boat team rescued her. Mary Boggie is a Penn State student. She said she was heading home when she thought she could make it through a puddle that turned out to be a lot deeper than anticipated. She was heading home from school when she found herself in a stalled car on Cribbs Station Road and Route 136 in Hempfield...
Plum, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Body Pulled From Allegheny River In Plum

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PLUM, Pa. (KDKA) – A body was pulled from the Allegheny River in Plum. Allegheny County Police say 911 was notified of a body floating in the river near the 100 block of Coxcomb Hill Road around 10 a.m. Wednesday. First responders found a dead middle-aged white male floating in the river. His identity hasn’t been released. The discovery comes as remnants from Hurricane Ida have risen the water in creeks and rivers. Homicide detectives have initiated an investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Red Cross Volunteers Help Cleanup, Assess Damage After Ida’s Remnants Hit Western Pennsylvania

OAKDALE, Pa. (KDKA) – Several neighborhoods are picking up the pieces after Wednesday’s flooding. As Mister Rogers would say, look for the helpers in these situations. Help continued to come for those in need on Thursday. With the sun overhead, a stark contrast to Wednesday, the Red Cross arrived in Oakdale. The caravan came with cleanup kits for neighbors in Oakdale, South Fayette and Etna. “It’s horrible. So much loss. So much dirt and filth. You’ve got to come in right away because of the smell, mold develops,” Red Cross volunteer Nancy Grieco said. “I teared up a little bit. I’m not going to...
Allegheny County, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Donations Collected One Day After More Than A Dozen Homes In Sturgeon Damaged By Flooding From Ida

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — People who live in Sturgeon are no stranger to floods, and now they’re getting some extra assistance from their firefighters. Ida’s wrath hit small communities like Sturgeon in Allegheny County early Wednesday morning. “We were on a moat. Between my house and my brother-in-law’s house, the water was literally coming through like a river,” Dawn Cesaretti said. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Candy Ciaramella, who is the social committee coordinator for the Sturgeon Volunteer Fire Department, said at least a dozen homes sustained damage from the flooding. Ciaramella and other members of the Sturgeon Volunteer Fire Department knew they had to do...
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Strange Smell Permeating The Air In Several Pittsburgh Neighborhoods

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Residents in McKees Rocks, Neville Island, and other neighborhoods around the city of Pittsburgh have been complaining about a strange smell in the air. Allegheny County tells KDKA the source of the smell is coming from the Neville Chemical Company on Neville Island. When KDKA first called the plant, the guard at the front gate said they were working on it. A supervisor said he’d call back, but he never did. In an update provided by the Allegheny County Health Department, they said the odor appeared to be a result of a weather inversion. Throughout the morning, viewers emailed and...
Homestead, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Charged With Homicide By Vehicle While DUI In Homestead Pedestrian Crash

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A driver accused of hitting and killing a man in a motorized wheelchair in Homestead has been arrested. Allegheny County Police say 50-year-old Eric Walker was under the influence of a controlled substance and driving while suspended when he hit 72-year-old Anthony Donofrio on July 15. (Photo: KDKA’s Chris Hoffman) The crash happened on the 100 block of West Seventh Avenue under the Homestead Grays Bridge. Donofrio was pronounced dead at the scene. Walker stayed after the crash and cooperated with police. He turned himself into County Police Thursday and is facing multiple charges, including involuntary manslaughter and homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence. Walker is now behind bars in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment.
Washington County, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Washington County Hazmat Called After Tank Filled With Home Heating Oil Spills During Ida Flooding

SMITH TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Washington County hazmat has been called after a tank filled with home heating oil spilled into Raccoon Creek. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Washington County officials say crews are in Smith Township on Wednesday for the spill off McNair Avenue, which has also prompted the Department of Environmental Protection to respond. The Washington County Public Safety director said the tank, which is outside, spilled during the flooding from the remnant of Hurricane Ida, which pounded the area. Officials are trying to contain the spill, and evaluating how much of the oil spilled into the creek. About 10 homes had to...
Posted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Ida’s Impact: Cleanup Underway After Remnants Of Storm Cause Widespread Flooding, Damage

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hurricane Ida made landfall on Sunday morning as a major Category 4 hurricane, bringing heavy winds, rain, storm surge, and flooding to the Gulf Coast. It has since been downgraded to a Tropical Depression and its remnants pushed through Western Pennsylvania Tuesday night and through Wednesday. As Ida moves inland, stay with the KDKA Weather Team as we continue to monitor developments on how the storm could impact our area locally. SCHOOL DELAYS & CLOSURES: Flooding and heavy damage have prompted delays, closures and dismissals. Stay up to date on the list at KDKA.com/closings. Thursday Updates 4:21 p.m. —...
Washington County, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

WATCH: Shed Swept Away In Washington County Flooding Caused By Remnants Of Hurricane Ida

AVELLA, Pa. (KDKA) — A shed was lifted up and carried away by floodwaters in Washington County as the remnants of Hurricane Ida moved through the region. The man who owns the shed told KDKA that he did not realize it was gone until he saw a post on KDKA’s Facebook page about it. His neighbor captured video of the shred floating through Avella on Wednesday. “I said, ‘Wait a minute. Let me go check something real quick,'” said Michael Reed, the shed’s owner. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Redd said inside the tool shed was lawn equipment, including mowers and tractors. The fast-flowing water was so...
Butler, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Butler Officer Stabbed Before Shooting, Killing Suspect Released From Hospital

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – The Butler officer who was stabbed multiple times before shooting and killing the suspect last week was released from the hospital Wednesday. Officer Michael Sulerud was released from UPMC Presby and seemed to be in good shape and good spirits when he was greeted with a welcome home ceremony back in Butler County. (Photo: KDKA) In a statement, the department thanked everyone at UPMC for their “unbelievable care.” “The family thanks the community for all the support they received and ask that people continue to respect their privacy as Officer Sulerud continues to heal,” said a statement from the department. The...
Washington, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Investigating After Man Shot, Killed In Washington

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting that took place in Washington. According to the Washington County Coroner, 36-year-old Leonard Williams, Jr. was shot and killed along West Walnut Street just after 12:00 on Wednesday. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene. The Washington Police Department is investigating. It’s unclear if any suspects have been named or if any arrests have been made. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story. 
Allegheny County, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County Police Arrest Suspect In Fatal Crash In Monroeville

By: KDKA-TV News Staff MONROEVILLE (KDKA) – A suspect has been arrested after fleeing the scene of a fatal crash in Monroeville. Just after 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday night, Monroeville Police were called to the 2700 block of Mosside Boulevard for a report of a car hitting a pedestrian. Once on the scene, police found a 50-year-old man who had been hit by a car. The driver of the car did not remain on the scene after hitting the man. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Throughout the course of the investigation, Allegheny County Police identified 22-year-old Braden Chetsko of Monroeville to be the driver. He is currently housed at the Allegheny County Jail and is facing charges of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, involuntary manslaughter, accidents involving death or personal injury while DUI, failure to render aid, and other charges.
Shaler Township, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

For 4th Time In 15 Years, Shaler Residents Cleaning Up After Major Flooding

SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — In Shaler Township, it’s déjà vu all over again. The grim task of cleaning up is once again on the agenda. The remnants of Hurricane Ida hit the area on Wednesday, and it’s the fourth time in 15 years major cleanup is necessary. Residents are at wit’s end. Scott Scariot has seen this movie before. Once again, flood waters topped Little Pine Creek, flooding his and all of his neighbors’ yards and basements. “This is the fourth flood we’ve been through since we lived here,” Scariot said. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Once again, Scott and his family have set about their...
Oakdale, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Raccoon Rushes Away From Flood Waters, Takes A Long Rest On Oakdale Borough Steps

By: KDKA-TV News Staff OAKDALE BOROUGH (KDKA) — As flood waters rushed through Oakdale Borough on Wednesday, a raccoon swam to safety and needed a long rest and recovery on the steps of an area business. As the remnants of Hurricane Ida moved through Western Pennsylvania, numerous areas and various roadways were overtaken by rushing flood waters. (Photo Credit: Jeff Roupe/KDKA) That was certainly the case in Oakdale Borough, where Clinton Avenue was under several feet of water. Here’s a picture from when the floodwater was high and the raccoon had just escaped. This is in Oakdale Borough. The photo was taken by Colleen Goodlin. @KDKA...

Comments / 0

Community Policy