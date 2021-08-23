How the “Delta dip” increases US housing market potential
The market for existing home sales outperformed its potential by 5.1% month over month, or an estimated 329,000 sales. That’s one of the key findings of First American Financial’s latest Potential Home Sales Index, which revealed that potential existing-home sales rose to a 6.41 million seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR). The market performance gap in July was also narrower than in the previous month by around 21,160 SAAR sales.www.mpamag.com
