Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

How the “Delta dip” increases US housing market potential

By Candyd Mendoza
mpamag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe market for existing home sales outperformed its potential by 5.1% month over month, or an estimated 329,000 sales. That’s one of the key findings of First American Financial’s latest Potential Home Sales Index, which revealed that potential existing-home sales rose to a 6.41 million seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR). The market performance gap in July was also narrower than in the previous month by around 21,160 SAAR sales.

www.mpamag.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Delta#Mortgage#Home Sales#Saar#Treasury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Real EstateRiverside Press Enterprise

Mortgage market nearly crashed in early COVID-19 days

You’d think our recent experience with the Great Recession liquidity crisis would have been an easy reminder as to what’s possible when COVID-19 slammed the U.S. in March 2020. The Federal Reserve issued a press release at 5 p.m. on a Sunday that month letting everyone know the coronavirus outbreak...
Real Estatethemreport.com

Mortgage Rates Finding Stable Ground

“The tug-of-war between the economic recovery and rising COVID-19 cases has left mortgage rates moving sideways over the last few weeks,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “Overall, rates continue to be low, with a window of opportunity for those who did not refinance under three percent. From a homebuyer perspective, purchase application demand is improving, but the major obstacle to higher home sales remains very low inventory for consumers to purchase.”
Real EstateBangor Daily News

Paused mortgage payments resume for many homeowners, foreclosures expected

A federal foreclosure moratorium, which covered about 70 percent of the nation’s home loans, expired July 31. Housing experts anticipate foreclosures will ramp up in the coming months. “The end of the government’s moratorium won’t result in millions of foreclosures,” Rick Sharga, executive vice president of RealtyTrac, a subsidiary of...
Real Estaterealtor.com

The Housing Market Continues To Cool. What Will This Fall Be Like?

The forecast for the coming months is lower temperatures—and a cooler real estate market, if only by a few degrees. The housing market is expected to shift to something closer to normal this fall, real estate experts say. They anticipate more homes will go up for sale, helping to slow down the unparalleled price increases and bidding wars of the past year.
Phoenix, AZarizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Phoenix Leads Nation in Rent Growth While Home Value Increases, Report

Rent growth and home value increases are buzzing in Phoenix. According to Zillow’s July real estate market report, Phoenix leads the country in annual rent growth at 23.1%, and clocks in second in home value growth with 29.8%, after Austin, Texas rings in at 41.5%. Fast-appreciating rents have continued on...
Real Estatedsnews.com

‘Delta Dip’ in Mortgage Rates Drives Homebuying Power Upward

Proprietary Potential Home Sales Model for the month of July 2021 found that potential existing-home sales increased to a 6.41 million seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR), a 1.3% month-over-month increase. This total represents an 82% increase from the market potential low point reached in February 1993. “The bump in housing...
Real EstateFOXBusiness

Mortgage rates dip, lifting purchase applications, refis

Lower mortgage rates are boosting interest in buying a home. Demand for mortgage applications increased 1.6% in the past week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association's weekly survey. That demand also saw the seasonally adjusted Purchase Index increase 3% from one week earlier. "Treasury yields fell last week, as investors...
Real EstatePosted by
Reuters

U.S. new home sales creep up; supply, prices remain constraints

WASHINGTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Sales of new U.S. single-family homes increased in July after three straight monthly declines, but housing market momentum is slowing as surging housing prices amid tight supply sideline some first-time buyers from the market. Though the report from the Commerce Department on Tuesday showed a...
Real Estateredfin.com

Housing Market Update: Median Home Price Up 16% From 2020

Homebuying demand has softened somewhat and the share of home sellers dropping their price each week rose to 5.1%, but pending sales are still 10% above this time last year. Although the share of home sellers dropping their asking price each week continues to increase, so does the median home sale price, which was up 16% from a year ago. Pending sales are declining seasonally but are still up 10% from a year ago. Overall homebuying demand is still very strong. The market frenzy of 2021 has cooled somewhat, but home sellers are still very much in the driver’s seat in the housing market today.
Real EstateFOXBusiness

Housing market went from 'sizzling' to 'hot': LoanDepot CEO

LoanDepot Inc. founder and CEO Anthony Hsieh argued Monday that the housing market went from "sizzling" to "hot" as fresh data revealed sales of existing homes rose in July. The uptick is in sharp contrast to the months of decline due to increased home prices amid limited supply and a surge of demand as many people moved from cities to suburbs during the coronavirus pandemic.
Real EstateWashington Post

In This Housing Boom, Mortgages Are for Losers

Scarce supply and bidding wars have kept many entry level homebuyers out of the market for years. The government is trying to address this by ensuring a higher percentage of federal-backed mortgages go to low-income households, or for houses in communities with a large share of minorities. Expanding mortgage availability...
Real EstateHousing Wire

Fewer first-time homebuyers are competing these days

Existing-home sales grew by 2.0% in July from the month prior, a report published by the National Association of Realtors on Monday found. But first-time homebuyers are still getting squeezed. Completed sales transactions for single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops, represented a seasonally adjusted annual rate of just under 6...
BusinessPosted by
Axios

A housing inventory rebound

The number of homes available for sale is rising, which is good news for prospective buyers who have been getting priced out of the market. Why it matters: Home prices finally started to pull back in July as inventories rose. Prices had been surging over the last year as low mortgage rates and the sudden desire for more space caused housing demand to outstrip new supply.
Real EstateCNN

The US housing market is starting to cool off -- a bit

(CNN) — The housing market is showing signs of cooling off. Sales of existing homes -- which include single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops -- were up 2% in July from the month before, marking two consecutive months of increases, according to a report from the National Association of Realtors.
Real Estateprobuilder.com

Supply Grew in July, Attracting More Buyers

Existing home sales increased in July, marking the second consecutive month of increases amid growing inventory. CNBC says this increase in sales likely comes from the uptick in supply. Though inventory remains 12% lower compared to July 2020, it's a smaller decline than seen in recent months. Still, demand continues to outweigh supply, pushing home prices up and keeping the market competitive. Compared to June, sales in July increased by 2% and were 1.5% higher than July 2020. The median price of an existing home sold in July was $359,900, a 17.8% increase compared to the year before.
Phoenix, AZroselawgroupreporter.com

Phoenix population growth spurs record home prices, rents

Metro Phoenix home prices and rents keep climbing, and here’s a big reason why. Phoenix drew a higher percentage of new residents than any other major U.S. city between 2010 and 2020, according to the latest census data released last week. And West Valley suburb Buckeye grew more swiftly than...

Comments / 0

Community Policy