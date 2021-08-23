Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

FTSE 100 gains as commodity-linked stocks jump

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* FTSE 100 up 0.7%, FTSE 250 adds 0.5%

Aug 23 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 gained on Monday after recording its worst week since February, as heavyweight energy and mining stocks jumped on higher commodity prices, with investors awaiting key PMI numbers to judge the pace of economic growth.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.7% with BP, Royal Dutch Shell, Glencore and Anglo American among the top boosts.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index was up 0.5% with travel and leisure stocks leading gains.

Risks from rising coronavirus infections and concerns of a slowing economy have weighed on the FTSE 100, which has underperformed the wider European aggregate since the beginning of this year.

Among stocks, British supermarket group Sainsbury’s jumped 5.3% to the top of the FTSE 100 on reports that private equity companies were circling with a view to possibly launching bids of more than 7 billion pounds ($9.53 billion).

British airline easyJet gained 1.6% after it named former RBS chief executive officer Stephen Hester as its chair designate.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

170K+
Followers
198K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ftse#Royal Dutch Shell#Mining Equipment#European#Bp#Anglo American#British#Sainsbury#Rbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Chinese Tech Stocks Made Big Gains Today

Today's big rally suggests investors are feeling less squeezed by regulatory risks associated with the Chinese tech market. Chinese tech stocks made big gains in today's trading. E-commerce industry giants Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) surged 6.9% and 14.5%, respectively, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. And they weren't the only big Chinese tech names posting impressive momentum.
StocksShareCast

FTSE 100 movers: Polymetal loses its shine; CRH gains

London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.3% at 7,126.88 in afternoon trade on Thursday. Polymetal lost its shine even as the gold and silver miner raised capital expenditure forecasts to reflect global inflation and accelerating several projects to take advantage of high silver prices. The company said first-half net profit rose...
StocksPosted by
Financial World

European stock indices' futures open higher after worst weekly decline in 6 months

On Monday, a swathe of European stock indices’ futures had opened higher at early-morning Asia Pacific trading hours, as market participants seemed to be ‘buying the dip’ ahead of a Central Bankers’ meet that would less likely to underscore a tapering of fiscal supports amid a recent rise in delta cases Nevertheless, major European stock indices had reported their worst weekly percentage declines in six months last week.
MarketsCNBC

Gold gains on dollar retreat, Delta risks

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,787.56 per ounce by 5:09 a.m. ET, while U.S. gold futures gained 0.4% to $1,790.20. Gold rose on Monday as the dollar pulled back, with lingering concerns over possible roadblocks to global economic growth from rising Covid-19 Delta virus cases boosting bullion's appeal. Spot...
StocksFXStreet.com

Subdued day for European stocks as FTSE250 hits another record, above 24K

It’s been a relatively subdued day for European stocks, although the FTSE250 has once again set a record high crossing the 24,000 level for the first time, while the FTSE100 has also outperformed. The DAX is underperforming after the August IFO business survey showed that optimism in the German economy...
StocksShareCast

FTSE 250 movers: Grafton, Rank Group gain ground

London’s FTSE 250 was up 0.5% at 24,005.88 in afternoon trade on Wednesday. Building materials group Grafton was a high riser after it reported record profits and reinstated its dividend following a strong performance from its Woodies business in Ireland. The company said adjusted pre-tax profits soared 340% to £148.6m on revenues up 46.1% to £1.02bn. A dividend of 8.5p a share was declared.
StocksFortune

Crypto jumps, stocks rebound as investors brace for another big Fed week

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Friday's rally in stocks was no blip. At least it doesn't appear that way this morning. U.S. futures are climbing. Asia is rallying, and Europe is holding onto early gains.
IndustryInvestorPlace

7 Best Commodity Stocks to Buy for a Covid World

Commodity stocks help diversify long-term investment portfolios. The range of commodities to consider varies from energy sources (such as oil, natural gas, and coal) to metals (including precious, rare and industrial) and agricultural produce (such as corn, coffee or wheat). Therefore, for retail investors, it can feel overwhelming to choose shares of businesses that focus on commodities. Today’s article discusses seven commodity stocks to buy in the rest of the year.
Energy Industrymining.com

BHP risks two notch downgrade on oil asset sale

BHP Group is at risk of a two notch downgrade that would provoke its lowest ever credit rating as the sale of its petroleum business raises the miner’s dependence on its major business of iron ore, S&P Global said on Tuesday. BHP has agreed to hive off its petroleum business...

Comments / 0

Community Policy