Alabama State

Better.com’s real estate brokerage enters Alabama and Michigan

By Candyd Mendoza
mpamag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetter.com has announced that it has brought its in-house real estate brokerage, Better Real Estate (BRE), to Alabama and Michigan. With the expansion, BRE is now available in 26 markets across 16 states, with plans to expand to 20 states by year-end. Better claims that the brokerage has experienced exponential growth over the past year, closing over $8 billion transactions and increasing its customer headcount two-fold.

