Better.com’s real estate brokerage enters Alabama and Michigan

American Forest Management, Inc. (AFM) is the largest forest consulting and real estate brokerage firm in the United States. AFM currently manages over 6 million acres of privately owned timberland and has sold over $2 billion in real estate transactions. With 273 employees operating from 49 offices located in 16 states, AFM’s team of professionals is focused on meeting client needs by providing a complete range of forestry services. Our small regionally dispersed offices allow us to provide individualized services, and our large overall size allows us to coordinate teams of foresters and technical specialists for large, complex jobs.