Joe Root scored his 23rd Test century as he continued his stunning form in 2021 to help England hammer home their advantage over India in the third Test. The captain's sixth Test hundred of the year came up from 124 balls and even in an innings in which each of England's top four passed 50 for the first time since 2013, with the returning Dawid Malan (70) adding to half-centuries from Haseeb Hameed (68) and Rory Burns (61), Root looked a class apart.