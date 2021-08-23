Cancel
Candace Cameron Bure Is “Very Sad” to Not Drop Her Son Off at College

By Vicky Sequeira
newsbrig.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCandace Cameron Bure‘s house just got a little less full. The 45-year-old Fuller House alum shared to social media on Sunday, Aug. 22 why she’s bummed that her youngest child, Maksim Bure, took a flight to begin college and that she didn’t join him on the journey, which is considered a rite of passage for many parents. In addition to 19-year-old Maksim, Candace and husband Valeri Bure also share Natasha, 23, and Lev, 19.

