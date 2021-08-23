Cindy Gardner

Gaffney, SC — Cynthia “Cindy” Patton Gardner, 63, of Gaffney, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 20, 2021 at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born in Great Falls, Montana, she was the wife of Kenneth Ray Gardner and daughter of the late Reverend Harold Dean Patton, Sr. and Barbara Lawson Patton. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School and Spartanburg Community College, a former CNA and homemaker. She loved her family, singing, traveling, especially to the beach, and loved to serve and help others. Cindy was a member of Crestview Baptist Church where she formerly served as Director of the WMU and on the Bereavement Committee.