CHICAGO (CBS)– A 17-year-old has been charged in the murder of a man on a CTA Red Line train. On August 19, a 23-year-old man was shot and killed on a CTA train at the Garfield stop during the afternoon rush. As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, police said the man was targeted by three assailants as he rode north on the Red Line at said at 4:18 p.m. We know at least one of the assailants brought a gun onto the train, and used it. Police said the 17-year-old was charged with a felony count of first degree murder after he was arrested Wednesday. Police said the teen was identified as one of the offenders involved in the deadly shooting. Police are still searching for the other offenders,