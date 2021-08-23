Cancel
A busy month for Russian 7s

By Planet 7s
planet7s.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Russian women’s sevens team are set to be hosting the Beach and Club 7s Championship this September. The two events that are in line next month are the Sevens Club Championship and the Rugby Europe Beach Tour Finals. A busy next few weeks for the Russians a they return...

