No penalties for teams unable to attend the World Sevens Series

Cover picture for the articleWord Rugby has graciously confirmed that they will not penalize teams who cannot attend the coming Sevens tournaments du to Covid-19 associated travel and logistical issues. The outbreak from last year is still proving to be difficult for some teams to travel to tournaments as some countries have yet to take control of the spread of the virus in their countries. Notable teams that have confirmed that they cannot attend the Canada leg of the World Series are Silver and gold medalists New Zealand as they are stuck in their trans-Tasman bubble with Australia, Olympic bronze medalists Argentina will also not be making an appearance due to logistical issues, including one that only allows a certain number of people flying in and out of the country.

